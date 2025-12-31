Gargoyles Spread Holiday Cheer While Giving Back in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, NC - In the spirit of the holidays, the Greensboro Gargoyles have been spending their afternoons giving back to the Greensboro community, volunteering their time at local non-profits.

Anthony Rinaldi kicked off the season of giving helping the First Horizon Coliseum at their December Food Drive aiding the donation of 1,000 pounds of food that were collected from the community and given to the GSO Urban Ministry.

Ryan Richardson and Greg Smith spent time with Coliseum staff fulfilling Angel Trees for the Salvation Army. The pair adopted two kids from our local Greensboro Salvation Army and completed their holiday wish lists with the generous help of Bill Black Chevy.

The entire Gargoyles team and staff spent a few hours packaging meals at the Second Harvest Food Bank. The team packed 11 pallets of food, amounting 5.6 tons, which will immediately feed up over 10,000 local families.

Players then visited the WGHP FOX8 studio for their Salvation Army telethon, answering phone calls across the lunch hour newscast. The team also joined WFMY Anchor Chad Silber's Silver Bells event later that week at Sam's Club in Greensboro benefitting the Salvation Army.

On December 20, Greensboro hosted the franchise's first Teddy Bear Toss Night, collecting 7,278 stuffed animals and donating them to the Cone Health Children's Unit at Moses Cone Hospital. Players spent the afternoon on Monday handing the bears out to kids in need and continuing the spread of holiday joy.

The organization hosted their inaugural Winterfest, offering affordable fun for families around the holiday season presented by Synergy Systems & Solutions. Over three days, over 3,000 fans attended the Gargoyles' themed public skates at the First Horizon Coliseum, many learning to skate for the first time.

The Gargoyles return to the ice Friday, January 2 hosting the South Carolina Stingrays for Heart Health Awareness Night presented by Cone Health. Help us raise awareness while enjoying a powerful night of Gargoyles hockey. Tickets and more information for all upcoming Gargoyles home games are available at gargoyleshockey.com.







