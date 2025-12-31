Gargoyles Sign Northeastern University Forward Anthony Messuri

Published on December 31, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, are excited to announce the signing of forward Anthony Messuri to the roster.

Messuri joins the Gargoyles after completing a four-year collegiate career at Northeastern University, graduating in December before making the jump to the professional ranks. The rookie brings a strong foundation from the NCAA, where he developed in a structured, competitive environment and gained experience against top college hockey programs across the country.

"I'm really excited," said Messuri. "Coach Burt did a great job welcoming me and I just can't wait to take the ice. It seems like a really good group of guys and I'm super pumped to get going with the team."

The Massachusetts native adds depth and youth to Greensboro's forward group as the team continues to build in its inaugural season.

"Anthony is getting an opportunity to prove himself at the professional level coming out of the NCAA," said Head Coach Scott Burt. "He will have a chance to help our team and we're excited to help him take the next step into becoming a pro."

The Gargoyles return to the ice Friday, January 2 hosting the South Carolina Stingrays for Heart Health Awareness Night presented by Cone Health. Help us raise awareness while enjoying a powerful night of Gargoyles hockey. Tickets and more information for all upcoming Gargoyles home games are available at gargoyleshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from December 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.