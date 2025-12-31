Lions Close out 2025 in Style

Published on December 31, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) wrapped up the year 2025 on a high note with a 3-1 victory over the Savannah Ghost Pirates (Florida Panthers) on Sunday.

Despite generating several scoring chances in the first period, the Lions were unable to find the back of the net.

It was in the second period that Cédric Desruisseaux broke the deadlock in his return to the lineup after missing the previous five games. Named the game's first star, Desruisseaux capitalized on a strong offensive rush by Darick Louis-Jean to score his fourth goal of the season.

The Lions extended their lead late in the third period. Riley Kidney first sealed the outcome by scoring into an empty net.

The Ghost Pirates avoided the shutout with fewer than five seconds remaining in the game, as Nicholas Zabaneh beat goaltender Ben Gaudreau, who nonetheless turned in a solid performance by stopping 29 of the 30 shots he faced.

On the ensuing faceoff, the Ghost Pirates accidentally directed the puck into their own empty net. Anthony Poulin was credited with the goal.

Two more matchups between the Lions and the Ghost Pirates are scheduled at Colisée Vidéotron on January 2 and 3. In addition, on Saturday at 3 p.m., the team's mascot Flammèche will celebrate her third birthday, joined by several Quebec mascots for the occasion.







ECHL Stories from December 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.