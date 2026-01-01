Komets Drop Another Close One at Home
Published on December 31, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
The Komets returned to play on Wednesday in front of a packed New Year's Eve crowd at the Coliseum against the Bloomington Bison.
In the first period, captain Alex Aleardi netted his 11th goal at 8:34 with assists going to Jalen Smereck and Mathew Brown to give the Komets a 1-0 lead. The Bison got the equalizer at 11:37 as Griffen Fox tipped a shot under the crossbar over the reach of Komet netminder Sam Jonsson at 11:37.
Brady Stonehouse scored at 4:27 to give the Komets the lead back in the second period, but with time winding down and Reece Harsch in the penalty box, the Bison found the back of the net twice in the final 39 seconds to take the lead heading into the intermission.
In the final frame of 2025, the Bison struck quickly at 1:03 to make the game 4-2. The Komets drew close with a power play goal at 18:36 as Aleardi struck again, but the rally fell short as Bloomington goaltender Dryden McKay stopped 11 of 12 Komets shots in the period to gain the 4-3 win. Sam Jonsson finished the game with 29 saves.
