Americans Blast Oilers 8-4
Published on December 31, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators close the calendar year with a dominating 8-4 win over the Tulsa Oilers on New Years Eve.
The Americans scored a season high eight goals on Wednesday night. Colton Hargrove opened the scoring for the Americans with his 5th goal of the season (Colby McAuley and Hank Crone) at the 8:24 mark. It was a power play goal for Hargrove which extended the Americans power play streak to six games. Tulsa held a slight advantage in shots 9-7 after the first period with a 1-1 score.
The Oilers grabbed a two-goal 3-1 lead in the middle frame but that would not last long. Danny Katic (Colby McAuley and Hank Crone), Harrison Blaisdell (Brayden Watts), Colby McAuley (Colton Hargrove and Quinn Warmuth), and Harrison Blaisdell again (Spencer Asuchak) gave the Americans a 5-3 lead after two periods of play.
Tulsa cut the lead to 5-4 with a quick power play goal to start the third period just 38 seconds into the frame, but the Americans answered back immediately, as Ty Prefontaine scored his first professional goal on a rebound that beat Tomas Suchanek to make it 6-4 Americans. Hank Crone and Quinn Warmuth added two make to give the Americans an 8-4 lead which ended up being the final score
The Americans improved to 14-10-3 on the season heading to Tahoe this weekend for a three-game series that begins on Friday night.
They Said it:
Steve Martinson: "It was a crazy game all the way around. It was tough giving up two power play goals, but it was nice to get a couple as well. A big second period for us with four goals. It was nice to see all four lines getting on the score sheet."
Ty Prefontaine: "It was a special feeling to get that first goal. It made it even sweeter combined with a win. We have a great team here and I'm excited to be a part of it. I couldn't have found a better place to play."
Harrison Blaisdell: I had a couple chances at getting that third goal in the final period. I got to credit my teammates who set me up nicely tonight. We wanted this game badly, after having to wait 10 days since our last game.
Three Stars:
1. ALN - H. Blaisdell
2. ALN - C. McAuley
3. ALN - H. Crone
Allen Americans goaltender David Tendeck receives congratulations
