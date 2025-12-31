Admirals Third Period Comeback Falls Short in Reading
Published on December 31, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Norfolk Admirals News Release
Norfolk Admirals defenseman Ben Zloty and goaltender Isaac Poulter vs. the Reading Royals
(Norfolk Admirals)
Reading, PA - In their final game of 2025, the Norfolk Admirals traveled to Pennsylvania for a New Year's Eve matchup against the Reading Royals. Despite a hard-fought comeback effort, Norfolk came up short in a 2-1 loss, with Carson Musser scoring the Admirals' lone goal.
Isaac Poulter made his 12th appearance in net for Norfolk and turned aside 23 of 25 shots in a strong performance.
Reading controlled the early pace, outshooting the Admirals 6-0 in the opening five minutes. David Drake was assessed a holding penalty during that stretch, but Norfolk weathered the pressure and settled into the game. The opening period moved quickly as both goaltenders stood tall, and Norfolk carried an 11-6 shot advantage as the game remained scoreless after 20 minutes.
The Royals struck just 40 seconds into the second period when Nolan Burke snapped a wrist shot past Poulter to open the scoring. That goal stood for much of the frame before Reading capitalized on an Admirals turnover, with Alec Butcher finishing a breakaway to make it 2-0. Norfolk earned a late power play but couldn't convert, and the Royals took their two-goal lead into the second intermission.
Nearly four minutes into the third period, Musser sparked the Admirals' comeback, redirecting a shot from the blue line to cut the deficit in half for his second goal of the season. Norfolk carried the momentum from there, generating sustained pressure and a strong forecheck as they searched for the equalizer. Despite a late push and sustained pressure on Royals goaltender Yaniv Perets, the Admirals were unable to find the tying goal before the final horn.
Sentara Three Stars of the Game
1. REA - B. Meehan (2 assists, +2)
2. REA - Y. Perets (27 of 28 saves made)
3. REA - A. Butcher (1 goal, +2)
Next Up
Norfolk returns home for the first time since December 12 as they host the Royals for a two-game set at Norfolk Scope on Friday and Saturday. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. on Friday as the Admirals celebrate Fox Night at the Rink.
