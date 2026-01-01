Rush Win New Year's Eve Thriller in Shootout

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush (13-13-2) said goodbye to 2025 with a dramatic 4-3 shootout victory over the Tahoe Knight Monsters (16-11-3) on Wednesday.

Both teams led in the game, but neither by more than one goal. The Rush scored three times in the second period, courtesy of Rasmus Ekström, Bobby Russell, and Briley Wood. Rapid City scored two game-tying goals, then took a 3-2 lead on Wood's one-timer. Tahoe tied the game with two seconds remaining in the middle period with their second power play goal of the night.

The 3-3 tie remained through a goalless third period. Rapid City earned a 4-on-3 power play just seven seconds into overtime, but failed to score. The Rush tallied five shots in the OT, but the two teams headed to a shootout.

Blake Bennett and Brett Davis buried in the four-round shootout. Connor Murphy turned away three of the four shots he faced to seal the 4-3 victory.

Murphy made 31 saves on 34 shots in the run of play, securing his sixth win of the season. Jordan Papirny stopped 38 in the loss for Tahoe.

The Rush improved to .500 on the season as we cross into 2026. Rapid City went 36-30-4 in the calendar year 2025.

Next game: Friday, January 2 at Idaho. 7:10 p.m. MST puck drop from Idaho Central Arena.

