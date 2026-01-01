Rush Win New Year's Eve Thriller in Shootout
Published on December 31, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush (13-13-2) said goodbye to 2025 with a dramatic 4-3 shootout victory over the Tahoe Knight Monsters (16-11-3) on Wednesday.
Both teams led in the game, but neither by more than one goal. The Rush scored three times in the second period, courtesy of Rasmus Ekström, Bobby Russell, and Briley Wood. Rapid City scored two game-tying goals, then took a 3-2 lead on Wood's one-timer. Tahoe tied the game with two seconds remaining in the middle period with their second power play goal of the night.
The 3-3 tie remained through a goalless third period. Rapid City earned a 4-on-3 power play just seven seconds into overtime, but failed to score. The Rush tallied five shots in the OT, but the two teams headed to a shootout.
Blake Bennett and Brett Davis buried in the four-round shootout. Connor Murphy turned away three of the four shots he faced to seal the 4-3 victory.
Murphy made 31 saves on 34 shots in the run of play, securing his sixth win of the season. Jordan Papirny stopped 38 in the loss for Tahoe.
The Rush improved to .500 on the season as we cross into 2026. Rapid City went 36-30-4 in the calendar year 2025.
Next game: Friday, January 2 at Idaho. 7:10 p.m. MST puck drop from Idaho Central Arena.
The Rapid City Rush are back in town for three can't-miss nights of hockey on January 9th, 10th, and 11th against the Indy Fuel. Catch Nugget's Birthday, First Responders Night, and Sensory Friendly Night at The Monument Ice Arena. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.
Images from this story
|
Rapid City Rush celebrate a goal
ECHL Stories from December 31, 2025
- Rush Win New Year's Eve Thriller in Shootout - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Blast Oilers 8-4 - Allen Americans
- Knight Monsters End 2025 with Hard-Fought Shootout Loss at Rapid City - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Kaleinikovas, Bison Defeat Komets 4-3 - Bloomington Bison
- Grizzlies End 2025 with 4-3 Comeback Victory - Utah Grizzlies
- Kumpulainen Scores in 3-1 NYE Loss at Mavericks - Iowa Heartlanders
- Komets Drop Another Close One at Home - Fort Wayne Komets
- Swamp Rabbits Late Rally Falls Short on New Year's Eve - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Oilers See Multi-Goal Lead Erased by Americans in Loss to Allen - Tulsa Oilers
- Railers Close 2025 with Dominant 7-2 Win in Wheeling - Worcester Railers HC
- South Carolina Skates by Greenville, 5-3 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Kirwan Nets OT Winner, Cyclones Advance Point Streak to Five Games in 4-3 Victory over Indy - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Special Teams Key Victory for Worcester - Wheeling Nailers
- Fuel Fall to Cincinnati 4-3 on New Year's Eve - Indy Fuel
- K-Wings Drop Packed House NYE Tilt with Walleye - Kalamazoo Wings
- Lewandowski Scores Twice as Walleye Come from Behind to Win in Kalamazoo - Toledo Walleye
- Meehan Multi-Point Game Leads Royals to Seventh-Straight Home Win, New Year's Eve Victory over Admirals, 2-1 - Reading Royals
- Admirals Third Period Comeback Falls Short in Reading - Norfolk Admirals
- Gargoyles Spread Holiday Cheer While Giving Back in Greensboro - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Thunder Win OT Thriller 3-2 over Mariners - Adirondack Thunder
- Mariners Earn Point, Thunder Steal Two - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - December 31 - ECHL
- Yevdokimov and Moore Join the Swamp Rabbits Ahead of New Year's Eve Clash - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Lions Close out 2025 in Style - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Trois-Rivières Knocks off Savannah in 2025 Finale - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Gargoyles Sign Northeastern University Forward Anthony Messuri - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Grizzlies Gameday: New Year's Eve in Wichita - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Day Preview: Final Game of 2025 - Allen Americans
- Rush Game Notes: December 31, 2025 vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters - Rapid City Rush
- Frosty Boots & Country Roots Theme Night Rescheduled for January 18th - Atlanta Gladiators
- Lord Stanley Headed to Allen for ECHL All-Star Fan Fest - Allen Americans
- Stanley Cup© Coming to Fan Fest at 2026 ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Nailers News & Notes - December 31, 2025 - Wheeling Nailers
- Harrison Meneghin Reassigned to the Syracuse Crunch by the Tampa Bay Lightning - Orlando Solar Bears
- Solar Bears Shine over Icemen 6-3 to Close 2025 - Jacksonville Icemen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.