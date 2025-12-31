Thunder Win OT Thriller 3-2 over Mariners

Published on December 31, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder forward Grant Loven (left) faces off with the Maine Mariners

GLENS FALLS - Jeremy Brodeur made 35 saves and Brannon McManus scored 2:25 into overtime as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the Maine Mariners, 3-2, in front of the fourth sellout crowd of the season at Harding Mazzotti Arena on Wednesday night.

Early in the second period on the power play, Andrew Nielsen took a pass from Linus Hemstrom and beat goaltender Jeremy Brodeur for a 1-0 lead. The goal was Nielsen's second of the season with assists from Hemstrom and Robert Cronin just 1:38 into the period.

Adirondack responded 5:18 into the second period as Patrick Grasso fired in a rebound after a great look by Grant Loven. The goal was Grasso's second goal since returning to the Thunder with the lone assist from Loven and the game was tied at one after 40 minutes.

Brian Carrabes got a good bounce to give Adirondack a 2-1 lead early in the third. From below the goal line, Carrabes centered the puck and it went off the skate of defenseman Nick Anderson and into the Mariners net. The goal was Carrabes' fifth of the year with the lone assist from Grant Loven at the 1:38 mark.

Maine tied the game with the net empty with just 15 seconds left in regulation as Jacob Perrault took a shot through traffic that went over the right shoulder of goaltender Jeremy Brodeur and into the net. The goal was Perrault's sixth of the year from Andrew Nielsen and Xander Lamppa to force overtime, tied 2-2.

Brannon McManus took a pass from Grant Loven in overtime and deked out Luke Cavallin for his eighth of the year and a 3-2 victory. The goal was McManus' eighth of the year from Loven and Jeremy Hanzel. Jeremy Brodeur denied 35 of 37 shots in the victory.

