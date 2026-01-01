Kumpulainen Scores in 3-1 NYE Loss at Mavericks
Published on December 31, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Independence, MO - The Iowa Heartlanders received a goal from Rasmus Kumpulainen, but the Kansas City Mavericks defeated Iowa, 3-1, Wednesday at Cable Dahmer Arena. Kumpulainen scored with 8:52 to go in the third to cut into Kansas City's lead and make it 3-1 Mavericks. It was Kumpulainen's first goal as a North American professional and happened at the net front alone on a pass from Keltie Jeri-Leon.
Both teams scored once at even strength. The Mavericks scored twice on the power play and once ten seconds after a man up ended.
Iowa outshot Kansas City, 11-5, in the first period. In the second period, the Heartlanders took 12 more shots, but Mavericks forward Casey Carreau scored the only goal at the slot 5:30 into the second. Lucas Sowder and Marcus Crawford followed with third-period power-play goals to make it 3-0 halfway through the third.
William Rousseau took the loss with 25 saves (3 GA). Jack LaFontaine won his league-best 13th game with 31 saves on 32 shots.
The Heartlanders stay on the road for back-to-back games at Tulsa Friday and Saturday at 7:05 p.m. Saturday's game will be broadcasted on 1630 AM KCJJ and available on the KCJJ mobile app and on 1630kcjj.com. Iowa is next at home Wed., Jan. 14 vs. Kalamazoo.
