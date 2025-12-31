Mariners Earn Point, Thunder Steal Two

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, rallied to earn a point in a 3-2 overtime loss at Adirondack on New Year's Eve. Jacob Perreault's game-tying goal with 14.5 seconds left forced overtime before Brannon McManus won it in the extra session

After a scoreless opening 20, it was the Mariners striking first with a power play goal at 1:38 of the second. Impressive passing from Robert Cronin to Linus Hemstrom to Andrew Nielsen resulted in Nielsen's second goal of the season, finishing the play to the left of Jeremy Brodeur. Adirondack evened the score on Patrick Grasso's goal at 5:14, cleaning up a rebound produced by Grant Loven's drive down the right wing. It was a 1-1 game going to the third.

A wacky goal by Adirondack's Brian Carrabes broke the tie at 1:38 of the third, when he banked a puck off a Mariners defender and behind Cavallin from below the goal line. A number of bad breaks kept the Mariners down by a goal into the final minute. With their net empty, the Mariners dug deep to find the equalizer. After a Xander Lamppa faceoff win, Jacob Perreault, in his return from AHL, ripped a screen shot past Jeremy Brodeur, forcing the game into overtime. The Mariners pelted Brodeur with 21 third period shots.

McManus scored at 2:25 of OT to get the Thunder the victory - the third overtime or shootout goal he has scored against the Mariners this season.

The Mariners (11-8-4-1) open 2026 with the first Three Dollar Deweys Threekend of the season, playing three home games January 2-4 at the Cross Insurance Arena against Adirondack and Trois-Rivieres. Friday's game is a special 1 PM matinee puck drop and is a "Carnival on the Concourse." Fans can bid on special player-signed carnival pucks via DASH.

