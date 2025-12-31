Trois-Rivières Knocks off Savannah in 2025 Finale
Published on December 31, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
TROIS-RIVIÈRES, Que. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, dropped a 3-1 decision to the Trois-Rivières Lions on Wednesday afternoon.
The opening period was scoreless, with Trois-Rivières outshooting Savannah 14-9 in the frame.
The Lions broke the ice 3:36 into the second period when Cédric Desruisseaux wristed a shot home from the right circle off a feed from Darrick Louis-Jean to give Trois-Rivières a 1-0 lead. That would stand as the lone goal of the period.
Trois-Rivières added an empty-net goal with 1:09 remaining in regulation when Riley Kidney found the net to make it 2-0.
Savannah spoiled the shutout with six seconds remaining as Nicholas Zabaneh scored to pull the Ghost Pirates within one. Ryan Sullivan and Bryce Brodzinski recorded the assists.
The Lions quickly answered on the ensuing faceoff, as Anthony Poulin fired the puck into the empty net to seal the 3-1 victory.
Ben Gaudreau earned the win for Trois-Rivières, stopping 29 of 30 shots. Vinnie Purpura made 32 saves on 33 shots in the loss for Savannah.
The Ghost Pirates return to action Friday night as they continue their series against the Trois-Rivières Lions. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. Fans can stream the game live on FloHockey. For tickets and additional information, visit ghostpirateshockey.com.
ECHL Stories from December 31, 2025
- Yevdokimov and Moore Join the Swamp Rabbits Ahead of New Year's Eve Clash - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Lions Close out 2025 in Style - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Trois-Rivières Knocks off Savannah in 2025 Finale - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Gargoyles Sign Northeastern University Forward Anthony Messuri - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Grizzlies Gameday: New Year's Eve in Wichita - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Day Preview: Final Game of 2025 - Allen Americans
- Rush Game Notes: December 31, 2025 vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters - Rapid City Rush
- Frosty Boots & Country Roots Theme Night Rescheduled for January 18th - Atlanta Gladiators
- Lord Stanley Headed to Allen for ECHL All-Star Fan Fest - Allen Americans
- Stanley Cup© Coming to Fan Fest at 2026 ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Nailers News & Notes - December 31, 2025 - Wheeling Nailers
- Harrison Meneghin Reassigned to the Syracuse Crunch by the Tampa Bay Lightning - Orlando Solar Bears
- Solar Bears Shine over Icemen 6-3 to Close 2025 - Jacksonville Icemen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.