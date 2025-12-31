Trois-Rivières Knocks off Savannah in 2025 Finale

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, Que. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, dropped a 3-1 decision to the Trois-Rivières Lions on Wednesday afternoon.

The opening period was scoreless, with Trois-Rivières outshooting Savannah 14-9 in the frame.

The Lions broke the ice 3:36 into the second period when Cédric Desruisseaux wristed a shot home from the right circle off a feed from Darrick Louis-Jean to give Trois-Rivières a 1-0 lead. That would stand as the lone goal of the period.

Trois-Rivières added an empty-net goal with 1:09 remaining in regulation when Riley Kidney found the net to make it 2-0.

Savannah spoiled the shutout with six seconds remaining as Nicholas Zabaneh scored to pull the Ghost Pirates within one. Ryan Sullivan and Bryce Brodzinski recorded the assists.

The Lions quickly answered on the ensuing faceoff, as Anthony Poulin fired the puck into the empty net to seal the 3-1 victory.

Ben Gaudreau earned the win for Trois-Rivières, stopping 29 of 30 shots. Vinnie Purpura made 32 saves on 33 shots in the loss for Savannah.

The Ghost Pirates return to action Friday night as they continue their series against the Trois-Rivières Lions. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. Fans can stream the game live on FloHockey. For tickets and additional information, visit ghostpirateshockey.com.







