Special Teams Key Victory for Worcester

Published on December 31, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers forward Jack Works with the puck against the Worcester Railers

WHEELING, WV - For the first time in eight years, the Wheeling Nailers didn't get to put an exclamation point on a calendar year. On Wednesday night at WesBanco Arena, the Worcester Railers scored three shorthanded goals, three power play markers, and one goal at even strength for a 7-2 road victory. Anthony Callin led Worcester's offensive attack with a hat trick and an assist, while Ryan Miotto turned on the red light twice.

The first period took an interesting path, as the Nailers led 1-0 for most of the way, before two special teams goals in the final three minutes gave Worcester a 2-1 advantage. Wheeling's goal came at the 3:16 mark on a 2-on-1 rush. Jack Works led the way, as he carried the puck down the left side of the ice, then proceeded to whip a wrist shot into the right side of the cage. The Railers tied the score with 2:48 remaining by capitalizing on a two-man advantage. Anthony Callin curved his way from left to right into the high slot, then twirled a wrist shot into the left side of the goal. Then, with just 21 seconds to play, Matt DeMelis stole the puck in center ice, skated in on a shorthanded breakaway, and slipped a backhander in over the goal line.

The visitors added to their lead with two goals in the middle frame, and both markers came from former Nailer Ryan Miotto. His first tally came from beneath the right circle at the 3:15 mark, when he swatted in a loose puck following a play by Tanner Schachle. His second one came on the power play, as he utilized a screen by Max Dorrington to convert on a shot from the top of the left circle.

Brent Johnson's wrist shot from the top of the right circle on the power play temporarily pulled Wheeling within one, but the rest of the third period went Worcester's way. Callin jammed a shorthanded goal between Maxim Pavlenko's left skate and the post, Mitton scored on a shorthanded breakaway, then Callin completed his hat trick and the 7-2 result by roofing a wrist shot on the man advantage from the right circle.

Former Nailer Thomas Gale was the winning netminder for the Railers, as he thwarted 28 of the 30 shots he faced. Maxim Pavlenko gave up seven goals on 34 shots in the loss for Wheeling.

