Game Day Preview: Final Game of 2025

Published on December 31, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release







Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), face the Tulsa Oilers tonight in the final game of 2025. The Americans have won the last three games in a row against the Oilers and winners of seven of their last 10 games overall. Note the early start tonight of 6:10 PM CST.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 5:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 6:10 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

On-Ice Reporter: Isabella Keating

Executive Producer: John Beifuss

Game Night Producer: Matthew McDowell

Next Home Game: W ednesday, January 7th, vs Wichita, 7:10 PM CST

Last Time Out: The Allen Americans dropped the final game in Kansas City. The Americans battled back from a 3-0 deficit to cut the lead to 3-2 in the second period, but Kansas City took advantage of a couple power play opportunities to blow it open in the third for a 6-2 win. It also ended the Americans three-game road winning streak.

Sedley Streaking: Sam Sedley increased his team-high point streak to eight games with an assist on Spencer Asuchak's second period power play goal. He has nine points over the last eight games (1 goal and 8 assists).

Power Play Improving: The Allen Americans extended streak of a power play goal scored to five games with two power play goals in their last game. Spencer Asuchak and Colton Hargrove each scored with the man advantage against KC. Brayden Watts leads the Americans with three power play goals. Sam Sedley leads Allen with 12 power play assists.

Watts Streak: Americans scoring leader Brayden Watts extended his point streak to seven games with an assist on Sunday. During that stretch he has nine points (4 goals and 5 assists).

Head-to-Head with Tulsa: The Americans won their last three games against the Tulsa Oilers, sweeping a three-game series December 17th through December 20th outscoring the Oilers 16 to 5 during that stretch.

Where We Stand: The Americans entered this week in fourth place in the Mountain Division, three points ahead of fifth place Utah, and sixth place Wichita. The Americans are 7-4-1 at Credit Union of Texas Event Center this season.

Johnson and Johnson Released: The Americans waived forwards Ben Johnson and Malik Johnson on Tuesday. Forward Troy Murray was returned to Allen from an AHL tryout with Springfield.

Comparing Allen and Tulsa

Allen Americans

Overall: 13-10-3-0

Home: 7-4-1-0

Away: 6-6-2-0

Last 10: 7-3-0-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (11) Brayden Watts

Assists: (16) Sam Sedley

Points: (25) Brayden Watts

+/- (+7) Danny Katic

PIM's (37) Braidan Simmons-Fischer and Brad Morrison

Tulsa Oilers:

Overall: 9-17-0-0

Home: 5-10-0-0

Away: 4-7-0-0

Last 10: 2-8-0-0

Tulsa Oilers Leaders:

Goals: (12) Easton Armstrong

Assists: (15) Colson Pitre

Points: (18) Easton Armstrong

+/-: (+0) Tyler Poulson

PIM's (51) Cade McNelly

SEASON TICKETS ON SALE!

Don't miss the excitement of Americans Hockey in 2025-2026. Call 972-912-1000.







ECHL Stories from December 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.