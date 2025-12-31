Solar Bears Shine over Icemen 6-3 to Close 2025

Kia Center, Orlando - Ryan Pitoscia scored and added an assist in his first two point performance as the Jacksonville Icemen clawed back to tie it not once, not twice, but three times, before ultimately falling 6-3 to the Orlando Solar Bears close out 2025.

Michael Bullion made 21 saves on 27 shots, allowing two power play goals against in the loss. He also recorded a career-high four penalty minutes, including a tripping call and an offsetting roughing minor following the first penalty.

Taos Jordan scored before committing two penalties, one for cross-checking late in the 2nd period and another delay of game in the 3rd period.

Jacksonville allowed two power play goals against for the fourth time in the last six games, giving up ten power play goals against over that span.

Jon Gillies made 34 stops on 37 shots against for Orlando.

Logan Britt opened the scoring at 11:29 of the first frame. Tyler Bird entered the zone, made a drop pass to Reece Newkirk, and Newkirk found Britt as he streaked into the slot. He was as stuffed by Buillion the first time, but Britt buried it on the second try for his first of the season.

It was #6 who struck first for Orlando, and #6 who fired back for Jacksonville, as Pitoscia buried his third of the season at 13:08 of the opening period. Pitoscia went backhand-forehand on a shot from the back door to beat Gillies after getting a seam pass from John Spetz, who received a drop pass from Nathan Dunkley off the zone entry.

30 seconds into the second stanza, Bird, buried his fourth of the season to make it 2-1 Orlando. The Solar Bears captain buried it on the back door with Newkirk and Kurth picking up the assists.

Taos Jordan responded for the Iceman with his second of the season at 5:47 in the 2nd period to tie it at 2-2. Jordan stepped into a clapper from the top of the left wing dot with Adrien Beraldo and Patrick Bajkov garnering assists.

Milo Roelens fired back with a power play marker, his tenth tally of the year, at 6:57 to make it 3-2 Orlando. Roelens ripped it on a shot from the slot with Newkirk and Jack Adams collecting assists after Brody Crane was called for tripping at 6:21.

Crane netted his fourth of the season at 9:46 in the middle frame to tie it at 3-3. Crane collected the rebound in the slot, brought the puck to his forehand, and shot it across this body to beat Gillies. Garrett Van Whye and Pitoscia collected assists.

Connor Kurth scored the eventual game winner, his fourth of the year, at 11:19 of the 2nd period. Kurth entered the zone, slid it to Bird, and the Solar Bears captain handed it to Newkirk whose shot rung the iron before Kurth finished the job.

Adams scored a five-on-three power play goal, his sixth marker of the season, at 15:00 of the second stanza to make it 5-3. Adams completed the tic tac toe play with a back door tap in assisted by Aaron Luchuk and Spencer Kersten.

Jordan Spetz was called for a high-sticking minor after Jordan's delay of game call, but the Icemen killed off an extended 5-on-3.

Luchuk netted his seventh of the year at 12:38 of the 3rd period to extend the lead to 6-3. Luchuk cut left-to-right, went forehand-backhand, and beat Buillion. Roelens and Adams picked up assists on the goal.

