17 Strong: Shorthanded Icemen Skate Past Everblades

Published on January 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release







ESTERO, FLA. - Bennett MacArthur scored twice and added an assist as the Jacksonville Icemen (15-17-1) capped off the weekend with a 4-2 win over the Florida Everblades (24-7-3-1).

The Icemen were 17 strong on Saturday night, with Brayden Hislop - the 18th man - unable to go, but Cameron Rowe made 31 saves in a massive win for Jacksonville.

And Craig Martin - the third leading scorer in franchise history - scored the game-winning shorthanded goal on the penalty kill and added an assist on the insurance goal.

Matteo Costantini added three helpers on the night.

Cam Johnson made 11 saves on 14 shots for the Florida Everblades. The Icemen were outshot 33-15 in the game.

Nathan Dunkley scored his sixth of the season with 50 seconds remaining in the opening period to make it 1-0 Icemen.

Bennett MacArthur fired a shot that Dunkley redirected past Johnson, and Costantini was credited with the secondary assist.

Craig Needham scored on a backhand shot from the slot to make it 1-1 at 8:02 in the second stanza. Anthony Romano and Jordan Sambrook notched assists on the play.

MacArthur found the back of the net with 47.2 seconds remaining in the 2nd period.

MacArthur beat Johnson on a backhand shot from the slot with Costantini and Dunkley picking up assists.

Craig Martin scored an unassisted, shorthanded goal at 12:50 in the 3rd period to make it 3-1. He sniped far side from the right wing dot.

Gianfranco Cassaro scored a power play goal to make it 3-2 at 14:02 of the 3rd period with Jordan Sambrook and Anthony Romano garnering assists.

MacArthur fired home an empty net goal, his tenth tally of the year, to silence Hertz Arena at 18:58 in the 3rd period, with Costantini and Martin tallying assists.

The Icemen will close out the five-game road swing on Monday at Orlando Game time is set for 1:00 p.m. .







ECHL Stories from January 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.