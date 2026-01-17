Admirals Complete Trade with Jacksonville; Sign D Cole Beamin to SPC
Published on January 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Norfolk Admirals News Release
The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announce today they have acquired forward Brody Crane from the Jacksonville Icemen and they have signed defenseman Cole Beamin to a standard players contract.
Crane, 21, is in his second ECHL season with 93 games played and 37 points, and Crane brings four goals and six assists with him from Jacksonville. The Union, Ontario native spent three seasons in the OHL with the London Knights, Niagara IceDogs, and Guelph Storm. The acquisition of Crane completes the future consideration piece of Head Coach and GM Jeff Carr's trade that sent David Jankowski to the Icemen earlier this month.
Beamin, 24, split his Juniors career with the SJHL's Nipawin Hawks and the WHL's Prince George Cougars. Following his final season with Nipawin in 2022, the Saskatoon, Saskatchewan native attended York University and appeared in 87 games over his four-year career with the Lions. Beamin brings size to the depth of the Admirals defensive lineup at 6'5, 220 pounds.
Crane will wear #6 and Beamin will wear #19 for the Admirals, and both are projected to be in tonight's lineup against the Wheeling Nailers.
The Admirals continue a seven-game homestand tonight that will run through the end of January and are currently riding a five-game winning streak. Tonight, the Admirals conclude their season series with the Wheeling Nailers at 7:05pm on Union & Trades Night. Tonight's broadcast will also air live on Spot27 across Hampton Roads.
Admirals Complete Trade with Jacksonville; Sign D Cole Beamin to SPC - Norfolk Admirals
