McMenamin Scores Lone Goal, Royals Drop Military Appreciation Night Matchup with Gargoyles, 4-1
Published on January 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (18-15-4-0, 40 PTS), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Greensboro Gargoyles (8-19-5-1, 22 PTS), 6-0, at Santander Arena on Saturday, January 17th.
Goaltender Keith Petruzzelli (8-9-3-0) suffered the loss in goal with 28 saves on 31 shots faced while Gargoyles' netminder Nikita Quapp (3-6-1-0) earned the win in goal, with 33 saves on 34 shots faced.
Greensboro took a two-goal lead to open play with goals from Jordan Biro (1) at 15:06 in the first period and Tyler Weiss (7) at 1:22 in the second, 2-0.
Weiss (8 & 9) completed a hat-trick, the first of his professional career, with two goals at 14:08 of the second and 19:37 of the third following Connor McMenamin's (6) second goal of the series at 15:28 of the second period, the lone goal from Reading in the game.
With the loss, the Royals have earned a point in three of their last five home games (2-2-1) and nine of their previous 12 home games (9-2-1-0).
The Royals conclude a three-game home series against the Gargoyles on Monday, January 19th at 1:00 p.m.
