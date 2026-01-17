Thunder Respond with 3-1 Win in Trois-Rivieres

Published on January 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release









Adirondack Thunder goaltender Tyler Brennan watches the puck go wide

TROIS-RIVIERES - Alex Campbell recorded two points and Tyler Brennan made 29 saves as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the Trois-Rivieres Lions, 3-1, on Saturday evening in front of 2,222 fans at Colisee Videotron.

After no scoring in the first period, Alex Campbell opened the scoring just 1:33 into the second. Campbell took a great pass from Conner Hutchison and fired a wrister by goaltender Hunter Jones for a 1-0 lead on his third of the year. Hutchison and Tyson Fawcett were credited with the assists on the opening tally.

Trois-Rivieres answered back right as a power play expired in the second as Joel Teasdale sent a low one-timer by the left pad of goaltender Tyler Brennan to even the score 1-1. The goal was Teasdale's eighth of the year with assists from Anthony Beauregard and Riley Kidney at the 4:39 mark.

Late in the second, Adirondack cashed in on the power play as Brannon McManus fired a shot through a Justin Taylor screen and into the net to give the Thunder another lead. The goal was McManus' team-leading 15th of the year with assists from Jeremy Hanzel and Patrick Grasso with just 2:49 left in the second, and Adirondack took the one-goal lead into the third.

Grant Loven gave Adirondack a 3-1 lead at 5:59 of the third period as Ryan Wheeler set up Loven with a backdoor tap in goal. The goal was Loven's seventh of the year with assists from Wheeler and Alex Campbell for the two-goal advantage. That score held up as the final and Adirondack ended a three-game losing streak.

Tyler Brennan stopped 29 of 30 shots in the win.

