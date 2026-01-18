Rush's Comeback Falls One Goal Short in Cincinnati

(CINCINNATI, Ohio) - The Rapid City Rush (16-16-3) scored twice in the third period, but could not complete the comeback in a 3-2 loss to the Cincinnati Cyclones (16-13-3) at Heritage Bank Center on Saturday.

Cincinnati scored in the opening first period on a power play, but the scoring remained quiet until early in the third when the Cyclones struck twice in a span of 16 seconds, building a 3-0 lead.

Rapid City started the comeback effort from there. Chaz Smedsrud deflected home a power play goal, his third tally of the season. Then, on a 6-on-5 opportunity with two minutes remaining, Brett Davis one-timed a Ryan Wagner cross-ice pass into the net. The Rush pulled Jack Bostedt again, but could not equalize.

Bostedt played well for his first ECHL action, settling in after the early goal against. He made 37 saves on 40 shots, including two breakaway denials. Ken Appleby stopped 17 out of 19 for Cincinnati.

In the end, the Rush dropped a pair of one-goal games and pick up just one point in Cincinnati. Rapid City sits at .500 with their first meeting against Utah on the horizon.

Next game: Friday, January 23 vs. Utah. 7:05 p.m. MST puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.

The Rapid City Rush face the Utah Grizzlies on January 23rd, 24th, and 25th at The Monument Ice Arena! Saturday, January 24th is Rodeo Night, presented by Western Legacy Foundation, with specialty jerseys and a pregame party in the Cowboy Bar. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.

