Grizzlies Sign Defenseman Zach Plucinski
Published on January 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Utah Grizzlies News Release
Salt Lake City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed defenseman Zach Plucinski.
Plucinski played at the University of Notre Dame for five seasons from 2020-2025, appearing in 153 games, scoring 4 goals and 13 assists. Plucinski blocked 201 shots in his college career.
Plucinski made the academic all Big Ten team four years in a row from 2022-2025. Plucinski is 6'1" and 200 pounds. He was born in Eagle River, Alaska. Prior to his college days Plucinski played in the USHL with Sioux City and Omaha.
Plucinski will wear number 7 for the Grizzlies, who are home against Kansas City on Saturday night at 7:10 pm and Sunday afternoon at 3:10 pm. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
