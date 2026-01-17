Railers Sign Forward Matt Myers to ECHL Contract

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that forward Matt Myers has been signed to an ECHL contract.

Myers, 23, arrives in Worcester during his rookie season as a professional. The 6'0", 190 lb forward has appeared in fifteen games in the Southern Professional Hockey League this season between the Quad City Storm and the Birmingham Bulls, amassing six points (4G, 2A). Myers appeared in the Worcester Railers' 2025 training camp.

The Worcester, MA native appeared in 80 games at the NCAA III level with the Middlebury Panthers from 2021-2025. Myers amassed 18 points (8G, 10A) in four seasons to go with 12 penalty minutes.

