Will Cranley Added to ECHL All-Star Classic

Published on January 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades goaltender Will Cranley

Shrewsbury, NJ - The ECHL has announced that Florida Everblades goaltender Will Cranley has been added to the roster for the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic which will be played on Monday, January 19 at Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen, Texas.

Cranley, 23, has posted an 12-1-0-0 record in 13 starts this season for the Everblades and has been the winning goaltender in each of his last 11 starts. In his second season with the Everblades, Cranley currently ranks fourth among ECHL netminders with a 1.75 goals against average and is tied for second place with his 12 victories. His .930 save percentage is also tied for fourth place.

The Peterborough, Ontario native has also appeared in three games over the past two seasons with the Blades' AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Cranley is under contract with the Blades' NHL affiliate, the St. Louis Blues.

Cranley joins Everblades forward Anthony Romano as one of two Florida players on the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic roster.

The 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic will consist of players from the Allen Americans being combined with the ECHL All-Stars to form two teams - Stars and Stripes. A draft will take place leading up to the All-Star Classic to choose the two teams.

