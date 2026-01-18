Knight Monsters Win Regular Season Series against Wichita with Exciting 4-3 Shootout Win
Published on January 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release
STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, defeated the Wichita Thunder 4-3 in a shootout in their final meeting of the regular season.
In the first period, Tahoe recorded the lone goal as forward Blake Wells scored on the backhand to record his first career ECHL goal, putting the Knight Monsters up 1-0 after the first period.
In the second, Wells scored again to put Tahoe up 2-0. In the final six minutes of the period, Nate Kallen scored his fifth of the season to put the Knight Monsters up by a trio of goals. However, with just 61 seconds left, Peter Bates scored shorthanded after a Tahoe turnover to cut the lead to 2 heading into the final 20.
In the final frame, Bates scored again at the 6:40 mark to make it 3-2 Tahoe. After earning a late power play and pulling goaltender Roddy Ross, the Thunder tied the game thanks to Noah Beck, as Wichita tied the game 3-3 and sent it into overtime.
After a scoreless overtime, the Knight Monsters headed to the shootout for the third time this season. It was Devon Paliani scoring in the second round to give Tahoe a 1-0 lead heading into the third and final round. However, Michal Stinil would tie it in the third round, and Tahoe couldn't close the deal, sending it to a fourth round. After no score in round four, it was Mike O'Leary who closed the game out in round five of the shootout on the backhand, giving the Knight Monsters a 4-3 win and their first shootout win of the season.
Tahoe continues its road trip next Friday, January 23, as they take on the Kansas City Mavericks. Puck drop is scheduled for 5:05 pm PT, with pregame coverage starting on the Knight Monsters broadcast network at 4:55 pm PT.
The Knight Monsters return home on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, to take on the Utah Grizzlies at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.
#DareToDescend
