Komets Grab Home Win Against Bison

Published on January 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

The Komets battled Bloomington for the second straight night at the Coliseum on Saturday and outlasted the Bison 3-2.

The Komets jumped out quickly when Alex Aleardi lit the lamp at 7:07, with assists going to Blake Murray and Matt Copponi. The Komets made 2-0 with a power play goal at 14:50 as Austin Magera extended his goal-scoring streak to six games with his 15th of the season.

In the second period, veteran Anthony Petruzzelli tipped a shot off the stick of Magera, which passed Bloomington goalie Hugo Ollas to make it 3-0, but the lead would not last as the Bison scored on a power play at 15:00 and again at 16:52 to make it 3-2 after two periods.

Komet goaltender Sam Jonsson was the story in the third period, as the rookie stopped 20 Bloomington shots to seal his 7th win of the season.







