Andreev Plays Overtime Hero on Pirates Night

Published on January 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, defeated the Worcester Railers 3-2 in overtime on Saturday night behind Max Andreev's game-winner at 3:27 of sudden death. In front of a sellout crowd of 6,076 fans, the Mariners wore Portland Pirates jerseys for the second time this season, honoring their Portland pro hockey predecessors.

For the second game in a row, it was defenseman Andrew Nielsen who broke the seal, netting a power play goal just 2:08 into the game. Jacob Hudson's shot caromed off the pad of Parker Gahagen across to Nielsen near the left circle, for his fifth goal of the season and fourth in six games.

The Railers tied things up just 33 seconds into the middle frame when Jesse Pulkkinen's shot from the blue line found its way past an unsuspecting Brad Arvanitis. Maine would recapture the lead midway through the frame as Jackson Stewart sprung Mitch Deelstra down the right side at 9:35. Maine led 2-1 after 40 minutes.

Worcester's power play pulled the game back even at 8:28 of the third when Drew Callin finished a cross-crease feed from Anthony Repaci. The Railers appeared to score another power play goal in the closing minutes of the third, but it was reviewed and disallowed for goaltender interference.

Playing overtime for the second night in a row and fourth time in the last five games, the Mariners found the game-winner about midway through sudden death. A stumbling Railer player behind the Mariners net created a 3-on-2 rush that Max Andreev finished with a wrist shot over Gahagen's glove. It was Andreev's first goal in 11 games - his first since the previous Pirates Night. Brad Arvanitis earned his fourth win of the season with a 23-save effort.

The Mariners (15-10-5-2) and Railers play one more this weekend, a 3:05 PM puck drop on Sunday afternoon at DCU Center in Worcester. The Mariners are back on home ice for a Three Dollar Deweys Threekend next Friday, Saturday, and Sunday against the Trois-Rivieres Lions, beginning with Star Wars Night on Friday at 7:15 PM.

