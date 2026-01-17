Gargoyles Fall 6-0 in Reading

Published on January 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







READING, PA - The Greensboro Gargoyles had a slow start to their weekend road trip as the Reading Royals cruised to a 6-0 shutout.

The Royals opened the first period with a pair of goals 3:20 apart. Hunter Johannes opened the scoring 6:49 into the game and was followed by Jacob Frasca giving Reading a 2-0 lead at 10:09.

Reading broke the game open in the second period. After killing the game's first penalty, Garrett Devine scored 5:54 into the period. Liam Devlin gave the Royals a 4-0 lead 53 seconds past the halfway point in the game at 10:53. The Royals then scored on their only power play chance of the game at 13:57 from Brandon Saigeon. The Gargoyles swapped Nikita Quapp for Ruslan Khazheyev after the Royals fifth goal. Reading would score on their next shot from Connor McMenamin to give the Royals their 6-0 lead.

The Gargoyles finished the game 0-for-2 on the power play and 0-for-1 on the penalty kill. Ruslan Khazheyev stopped 15 of 20 shots in 33:57. Nikita Quapp saved 13 of 14, finishing the final 26:03 of regulation.

"As a coaching staff, we're not happy with the effort. We pride ourselves on being committed, committing yourself to the game, never getting out-competed, and we didn't see that tonight at all," said Head Coach Scott Burt. "We can't keep starting 0-2, giving up two goals right away and continuously playing catch up hockey. That's not good enough, it's hard on our guys, and it's hurting us. We looked like a tired hockey team again."

The Gargoyles continue on the road Saturday in Reading, PA, facing the Royals to close out their eight-game road trip. Greensboro celebrates Affiliation Weekend when the Gargoyles return to the First Horizon Coliseum on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, January 23-25. Come join Doyle, Stormy, and the Canes Crew as the Gargoyles host Adirondack. Tickets and more information are available at gargoyleshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from January 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.