Ghost Pirates Win Eighth Straight, Defeat Stingrays 5-1

Published on January 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, extended their winning streak to eight games with a 5-1 victory over the South Carolina Stingrays on Saturday night.

South Carolina opened the scoring late in the first period when Stan Cooley tipped in a point shot from John Fusco with 2:04 remaining, giving the Stingrays a 1-0 lead after one.

Savannah tied the game at 4:54 of the second period as Keaton Pehrson's shot produced a rebound that Logan Drevitch buried from the left side to even the score at 1-1. The goal marked Drevitch's franchise-record tally, making him the all-time leading goal scorer in Ghost Pirates history.

The Ghost Pirates took the lead at the 11:49 mark of the second when Riley Hughes poked home a rebound off a shot from Nicholas Zabaneh to make it 2-1. Dennis Cesana recorded the secondary assist.

Savannah added to its lead when a South Carolina turnover in front of the net allowed Bryce Brodzinski to tap the puck home, extending the advantage to 3-1.

The Ghost Pirates closed out the victory with two shorthanded empty-net goals. Nick Granowicz scored the first with Zabaneh picking up the assist, followed by Zabaneh's empty-net tally off a feed from Josh Lopina to seal the 5-1 final.

The win also tied a franchise record for longest road winning streak at five games.

Evan Cormier earned the win in net for Savannah, stopping 20 of 21 shots. Garin Bjorklund made 19 saves on 22 shots for South Carolina.

The Ghost Pirates return home Sunday afternoon for Pediatric Cancer Night and a Publix Sunday Funday against the Stingrays. Puck drop is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed live on FloHockey, televised on WJCL 22, and broadcast on Mixlr. Tickets and additional information on upcoming games are available at ghostpirateshockey.com.







