Solar Bears Hold off Ghost Pirates, 3-2

Published on February 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, dropped a 3-2 decision to the Orlando Solar Bears on Wednesday night at Enmarket Arena.

Orlando opened the scoring just 3:57 into the game when Reece Newkirk fired a shot from the right side that deflected off a body and into the net to make it 1-0.

Savannah responded moments later as Josh Lopina swatted a Riley Hughes pass out of the air to tie the game at 1-1. Bryce Brodzinski recorded the secondary assist.

The Solar Bears regained the lead just 31 seconds later when Peter Laviolette scored from the left circle, sneaking a shot through to make it 2-1 after one period.

Orlando extended its advantage 5:20 into the second period on the power play. Newkirk sent a pass to Spencer Kersten, who wristed a shot in from the right side to make it 3-1. That would be the only goal of the frame.

The Ghost Pirates pulled within one just 49 seconds into the third period when Logan Drevitch ripped a power-play goal from the left circle to make it 3-2. Dennis Cesana and Reece Vitelli picked up the assists.

Orlando held on from there to secure the 3-2 victory.

Jon Gillies stopped 31 of 33 shots in the win for the Solar Bears. Vinnie Purpura made 21 saves on 24 shots for Savannah.

The Ghost Pirates return to action Friday night for Toy Story Night featuring Zurg against the Jacksonville Icemen. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed live on FloHockey and broadcast on Mixlr. Tickets and additional information are available at ghostpirateshockey.com.







