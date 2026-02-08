Ghost Pirates Fall 2-1 in Overtime to Everblades
Published on February 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, dropped a hard-fought 2-1 overtime decision to the Florida Everblades on Saturday night at Enmarket Arena.
Florida opened the scoring 3:17 into the first period when Oliver Cooper worked his way to the front of the net and tucked the puck inside the left post to give the Everblades a 1-0 lead. That would stand as the lone goal of the opening frame, despite Savannah holding a 13-4 advantage in shots on goal.
The Ghost Pirates evened the score at 5:43 of the second period. Logan Drevitch sent a no-look, backdoor pass to Connor Gregga, who one-timed the puck home from the right circle to make it 1-1. Dennis Cesana picked up the secondary assist on the tying tally.
Neither team found the back of the net in the third period, forcing the game into overtime.
The Everblades secured the victory just 21 seconds into the extra session when Anthony Romano scored from the doorstep to seal the 2-1 final.
Will Cranley earned the win for Florida, stopping 32 of 33 shots. Savannah goaltender Noah Giesbrecht turned aside 18 of 20 in the overtime loss.
The Ghost Pirates return to action next week at Enmarket Arena on Wednesday night against the Orlando Solar Bears for Waggin' Wednesday, presented by Barkyard Daycare and Pet Hotel. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed live on FloHockey and broadcast on Mixlr. Tickets and additional information are available at ghostpirateshockey.com.
ECHL Stories from February 7, 2026
- K-Wings Thump Bison in Front of Pink Ice Sellout Crowd - Kalamazoo Wings
- First Period Woes Doom Komets - Fort Wayne Komets
- Cincinnati Blanked by Wheeling on Saturday Night - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Bison Comeback Falls Short in Kalamazoo - Bloomington Bison
- Walleye Win Late Thriller in Fort Wayne - Toledo Walleye
- Romano's OT Goal Lifts Blades Past Ghost Pirates 2-1 - Florida Everblades
- Wichita Returns the Favor, Scores Last-Second Game-Winner - Rapid City Rush
- Ghost Pirates Fall 2-1 in Overtime to Everblades - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Special Teams Prove Important in Loss to Iowa - Indy Fuel
- Iowa Spikes Indy on the Road, 3-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Stingrays Tripped up by Icemen at Home, 4-1 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Hudson's Pair Not Enough in Loss to Orlando - Maine Mariners
- Captain Morgan Adams-Moisan Wins It in Overtime - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Railers Fall 3-2 in Overtime to Lions - Worcester Railers HC
- Roche Claimed on Waivers from South Carolina - Greensboro Gargoyles
- ECHL Transactions - February 7 - ECHL
- Artur Cholach and Jordan Gustafson Return to Knight Monsters - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Joël Teasdale Heads Back to Europe - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Game Notes: February 7, 2026 at Wichita Thunder - Rapid City Rush
- Defenseman Peter Tischke Returns from AHL Rochester - Jacksonville Icemen
- Everblades Looking to Respond in Savannah - Florida Everblades
- Waugh Returned to Savannah from Hershey PTO - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Game Day Preview: Doubleheader Hockey Day in Allen - Allen Americans
- Spencer Kersten Loaned to Solar Bears; Jon Gillies Released from PTO, Returns to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Icemen Earn a Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss at Atlanta - Jacksonville Icemen
- Late Goal Leads Savannah Past Florida 4-2 - Florida Everblades
- Grizzlies Score Five in Final Five Minutes of Regulation to Defeat Tahoe, 7-4 - Tahoe Knight Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Savannah Ghost Pirates Stories
- Ghost Pirates Fall 2-1 in Overtime to Everblades
- Waugh Returned to Savannah from Hershey PTO
- Ghost Pirates Win Fourth Straight with 4-2 Victory over Everblades
- Ghost Pirates Rally Past Stingrays 5-3 in Thriller
- Ghost Pirates Earn School-Day Win with 4-1 Victory in Jacksonville