Ghost Pirates Fall 2-1 in Overtime to Everblades

Published on February 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, dropped a hard-fought 2-1 overtime decision to the Florida Everblades on Saturday night at Enmarket Arena.

Florida opened the scoring 3:17 into the first period when Oliver Cooper worked his way to the front of the net and tucked the puck inside the left post to give the Everblades a 1-0 lead. That would stand as the lone goal of the opening frame, despite Savannah holding a 13-4 advantage in shots on goal.

The Ghost Pirates evened the score at 5:43 of the second period. Logan Drevitch sent a no-look, backdoor pass to Connor Gregga, who one-timed the puck home from the right circle to make it 1-1. Dennis Cesana picked up the secondary assist on the tying tally.

Neither team found the back of the net in the third period, forcing the game into overtime.

The Everblades secured the victory just 21 seconds into the extra session when Anthony Romano scored from the doorstep to seal the 2-1 final.

Will Cranley earned the win for Florida, stopping 32 of 33 shots. Savannah goaltender Noah Giesbrecht turned aside 18 of 20 in the overtime loss.

The Ghost Pirates return to action next week at Enmarket Arena on Wednesday night against the Orlando Solar Bears for Waggin' Wednesday, presented by Barkyard Daycare and Pet Hotel. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed live on FloHockey and broadcast on Mixlr. Tickets and additional information are available at ghostpirateshockey.com.







