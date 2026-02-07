Ghost Pirates Win Fourth Straight with 4-2 Victory over Everblades

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, extended their winning streak to four games with a 4-2 win over the Florida Everblades on Friday night at Enmarket Arena.

Savannah opened the scoring at the 14:27 mark of the first period when Connor Gregga dropped a pass to Tristan Amonte, who fired a shot from the left circle to give the Ghost Pirates a 1-0 lead. Chris Lipe picked up the secondary assist.

Just 10 seconds later, Amonte struck again, this time ripping a shot from the right circle to make it 2-0. Gregga and Nick Granowicz earned the assists as Savannah carried a two-goal lead into the first intermission.

Florida got on the board at 8:17 of the second period when Logan Lambdin tipped in a Reid Duke shot to cut the deficit to 2-1.

The Everblades tied the game 3:33 into the third period as Anthony Romano one-timed a power-play goal from the top of the left circle to make it 2-2.

Savannah reclaimed the lead for good with 3:04 remaining in regulation when Ryan Sullivan blasted a power-play shot from the high slot to put the Ghost Pirates ahead 3-2. Cristophe Tellier and Bryce Brodzinski recorded the assists.

Riley Hughes added an empty-net goal late to seal the 4-2 victory.

Vinnie Purpura earned his fourth consecutive win in net for Savannah, stopping 33 of 35 shots. Cam Johnson made 26 saves on 29 shots for Florida.

The Ghost Pirates return to action Saturday night for Olympics Night ("Miracle in SAV"), presented by the Georgia Air National Guard. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed live on FloHockey and broadcast on Mixlr. Tickets and additional information are available at ghostpirateshockey.com.







