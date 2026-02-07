Jordan, Venuto Lead Mariners over Orlando
Published on February 6, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Maine Mariners News Release
PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, defeated the Orlando Solar Bears 6-3 on Friday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. Zach Jordan and Antonio Venuto scored two goals each as the Mariners overcame three one-goal deficits in the game.
Orlando's Reece Newkirk got the scoring started when he cleaned up a loose puck behind Brad Arvanitis at 12:13 of the opening period, the first of two first period goals for the Solar Bears. Maine tied the game shorthanded, when Jaxon Bellamy rushed down the left wing and found Zach Jordan across the way at 16:30. Just 10 seconds later, an Orlando shoot in caromed right back out in front of the Mariners net and Aaron Luchuk restored the Solar Bears lead.
The Mariners tied things up 3:50 into the second when Max Andreev's long wrister beat Harrison Meneghin's stick side. Once again, Luchuk provided a quick answer, putting Orlando back ahead 28 seconds later on a 2-on-1 rush. Maine's Xander Lamppa made it 3-3 when his left-wing wrister slipped by Meneghin at 8:32. With under four minutes left in the frame, the Mariners took their first lead on Jordan's second goal of the game, sprung down the wing by Brooklyn Kalmikov and ripping a shot under Meneghin's glove at 16:11, chasing him from the net.
Antonio Venuto added an insurance goal at 10:12 of the third when he camped in front of the Orlando net and took a feed from Jacob Hudson from below the goal line. Venuto followed up with an empty netter at 18:49 to seal the game. Brad Arvanitis made 30 saves on 33 shots to earn his ninth win of the season and seventh in his last eight starts.
The Mariners (21-13-5-2) and Solar Bears meet again on Saturday at 6 PM for "207 Night" presented by Live + Work in Maine. The Mariners will wear specialty jerseys, available for auction via DASH, and the first 500 fans will receive a Maine pennant. Single game tickets for all home games are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. Ticket packages including the 207 Club, half-season and 12-game plans, 12-ticket flex plans, and group discounts are also available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, filling out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com, or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.
