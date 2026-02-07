Cyclones Acquire Goaltender Luke Pavicich from Kansas City

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones, proud ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, today announced that the team has acquired goaltender Luke Pavicich from the Kansas City Mavericks. Cincinnati acquired the goaltender in exchange for cash considerations.

Pavicich, 23, joins the Cyclones after starting the season with the Kalamazoo Wings. In seven appearances with Kalamazoo, Pavicich had a .902 SV% and a 3.34 GAA with a record of 2-4-1-0. In his lone start with the Mavericks, the Clarence Center, NY native made 29/30 saves in a 3-1 victory over Wichita.

Before starting his professional career, Pavicich played 23 games for Arizona State University where he registered a 13-9-0 record with a .909 SV% and a 2.63 GAA for the Sun Devils. While at Arizona State, Pavicich played with current Cyclones forward Ryan Kirwan.

