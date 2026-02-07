Fuel Win in a Three Round Shootout in Wheeling

Published on February 6, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Indy Fuel News Release







WHEELING - The Indy Fuel headed to Wheeling to take on the Nailers for the first game of a two-game weekend. After a back and forth even battled game, the Fuel took a 3-2 victory in a shootout.

1ST PERIOD

The first half of the period featured plenty of quality chances, but both goaltenders held firm.

Jadon Joseph broke through at 14:55 to put the Fuel on the board, with assists from Nick Grima and Tyler Paquette.

Indy closed the period leading 7-4 in shots on goal.

2ND PERIOD

Just one minute into the second, Wheeling's #54 Matty De St. Phalle tied the game, with Craig Armstrong picking up the primary assist.

Jesse Tucker took the first penalty of the night at 8:46 for tripping. During the Wheeling power play, Logan Pietila was assessed a tripping minor, sending the teams to four-on-four. Neither team capitalized on the man advantage.

Wheeling held a 17-16 edge in shots on goal.

3RD PERIOD

Jesse Tucker gave the Fuel a brief lead at 3:36, finishing a play set up by Nick Grima.

Moments later, Grima was assessed a charging minor at 3:51, giving the Nailers a power-play opportunity. Wheeling capitalized just five seconds later as Logan Pietila scored at 3:56.

The rest of regulation was a back and forth battle, ending 60 minutes with a 32-28 shots on goal in favor of Wheeling.

OVERTIME

At 5:27, Armstrong was assessed a hooking-from-behind penalty, awarding Jadon Joseph a penalty shot for the Fuel. Joseph was unable to convert on the opportunity.

SHOOTOUT

Both Indy and Wheeling converted in the opening round of the shootout. Jadon Joseph sealed the win in Round 2 with the game-winning goal.







ECHL Stories from February 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.