Allen's Fast Start Too Much for Admirals in 5-2 Defeat
Published on February 6, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Norfolk Admirals News Release
Allen, TX - Scoring a bounce-back win on Wednesday, the Norfolk Admirals returned to the ice in Allen, Texas, for another matchup against the Americans. Three first-period goals proved too much for Norfolk to overcome, as the Admirals fell 5-2 in Friday night's contest.
Isaac Poulter got the start in goal for Norfolk, making his 23rd appearance of the season. He finished the evening with 20 saves on 24 shots faced.
The Admirals surrendered three goals in the opening period while adding one of their own. Spencer Asuchak opened the scoring five minutes in, wiring a shot from the high slot to give Allen a 1-0 lead. Just two minutes later, Ben Zloty made an immediate impact in his return to Norfolk after being loaned back down from Manitoba earlier in the day. Zloty netted his fifth goal of the season, redirecting a Jack O'Leary shot into the back of the net to even the score.
The Americans responded with back-to-back goals in a span of 75 seconds past the halfway point of the period, as Colton Hargrove tallied both the go-ahead and insurance markers to give Allen a 3-1 advantage. Despite the surge, Isaac Poulter remained composed between the pipes, turning aside additional chances to keep the deficit at two after twenty minutes of play.
The second period featured no scoring as both goaltenders stood tall. Norfolk applied pressure on the forecheck as the frame progressed, but ran into penalty trouble that disrupted their momentum. The Admirals outshot the Americans 9-6 in the middle period, but the two-goal margin held heading into the final frame.
Norfolk had multiple power play opportunities to cut into the lead but was unable to capitalize, finishing the night 0-for-5 with the man advantage. As the clock wound down, the Admirals pushed hard in search of a goal. With just over three minutes remaining, Jaydon Dureau crashed the net and scored his 10th goal of the season, pulling Norfolk to within one at 3-2 and reigniting hope late in the game.
That momentum was short-lived, however, as former Admiral Danny Katic found the back of the net with two minutes to play to extend Allen's lead to 4-2. Colton Hargrove capped off his hat-trick with an empty-net goal, securing a 5-2 win for the Americans.
Sentara Three Stars of the Game
1. ALN - C. Hargrove (Hat-Trick, +3)
2. ALN - J. Parsons (27 saves off 29 shots)
3. ALN - S. Asuchak (1 goal, -1)
Next Up
Norfolk concludes their road trip in the Lone Star State tomorrow night with one more contest against the Americans. Puck drop from Credit Union of Texas Event Center is at 8:10 p.m.
ECHL Stories from February 6, 2026
- Oilers Lose Lead, Game to Mavericks in Final Three Minutes - Tulsa Oilers
- Reading Takes Game 2 in Greensboro, 5-2 - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Davis' Last-Minute Power Play Goal Stuns Wichita - Rapid City Rush
- Allen's Fast Start Too Much for Admirals in 5-2 Defeat - Norfolk Admirals
- Kaleinikovas Lifts Bison over Wings - Bloomington Bison
- King Extends Multipoint Streak, Cyclones Defeat Walleye 5-3 on Friday Night - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Fuel Eke out 3-2 Shootout Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Waldron Scores First Two Pro Goals as Walleye Fall 5-3 in 100th Straight Sellout - Toledo Walleye
- Fuel Win in a Three Round Shootout in Wheeling - Indy Fuel
- Komets Win Big against Heartlanders - Fort Wayne Komets
- Jordan, Venuto Lead Mariners over Orlando - Maine Mariners
- Devlin Registers First Multi-Goal Game, Royals Take Middle Match in Greensboro, 5-2 - Reading Royals
- Preview: Royals vs. Gargoyles, February 7th- Game 46/72 - Reading Royals
- Heartlanders Stay Close Through 40, Komets Pull Away in 3rd - Iowa Heartlanders
- K-Wings Bested by Bison on Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Ghost Pirates Win Fourth Straight with 4-2 Victory over Everblades - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Two Goals from Adams-Moisan in Lions' Loss - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Thunder Win Streak Hits Three in 5-3 Victory over Lions - Adirondack Thunder
- Cyclones Acquire Goaltender Luke Pavicich from Kansas City - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Grizzlies Gameday: February 6, 2026 - Utah at Tahoe - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - February 6 - ECHL
- Yaniv Perets Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley; Royals Sign Sam Dabrowski to SPC - Reading Royals
- Cyclones Sign Defenseman Hayden Ford to Standard Player Contract - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Rush Game Notes: February 6, 2026 at Wichita Thunder - Rapid City Rush
- Everblades Visit Savannah to Open Two-Game Set - Florida Everblades
- K-Wings Sign Rookie Defenseman Brendan Dowler - Kalamazoo Wings
- Mariners Sign Former Nor'Easter Ryan Kuzmich - Maine Mariners
- Offensive Explosion Leads Gargoyles 6-2 Win over Reading - Greensboro Gargoyles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Norfolk Admirals Stories
- Allen's Fast Start Too Much for Admirals in 5-2 Defeat
- Norfolk Back in the Win Column with Road Victory over Allen
- Admirals Explode Late in First; Downs Trois-Rivières, 5-2
- Norfolk Drops Series Finale to Worcester, 3-2
- Admirals Outlasts Railers; Extend Winning Streak to Seven