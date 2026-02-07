Allen's Fast Start Too Much for Admirals in 5-2 Defeat

Allen, TX - Scoring a bounce-back win on Wednesday, the Norfolk Admirals returned to the ice in Allen, Texas, for another matchup against the Americans. Three first-period goals proved too much for Norfolk to overcome, as the Admirals fell 5-2 in Friday night's contest.

Isaac Poulter got the start in goal for Norfolk, making his 23rd appearance of the season. He finished the evening with 20 saves on 24 shots faced.

The Admirals surrendered three goals in the opening period while adding one of their own. Spencer Asuchak opened the scoring five minutes in, wiring a shot from the high slot to give Allen a 1-0 lead. Just two minutes later, Ben Zloty made an immediate impact in his return to Norfolk after being loaned back down from Manitoba earlier in the day. Zloty netted his fifth goal of the season, redirecting a Jack O'Leary shot into the back of the net to even the score.

The Americans responded with back-to-back goals in a span of 75 seconds past the halfway point of the period, as Colton Hargrove tallied both the go-ahead and insurance markers to give Allen a 3-1 advantage. Despite the surge, Isaac Poulter remained composed between the pipes, turning aside additional chances to keep the deficit at two after twenty minutes of play.

The second period featured no scoring as both goaltenders stood tall. Norfolk applied pressure on the forecheck as the frame progressed, but ran into penalty trouble that disrupted their momentum. The Admirals outshot the Americans 9-6 in the middle period, but the two-goal margin held heading into the final frame.

Norfolk had multiple power play opportunities to cut into the lead but was unable to capitalize, finishing the night 0-for-5 with the man advantage. As the clock wound down, the Admirals pushed hard in search of a goal. With just over three minutes remaining, Jaydon Dureau crashed the net and scored his 10th goal of the season, pulling Norfolk to within one at 3-2 and reigniting hope late in the game.

That momentum was short-lived, however, as former Admiral Danny Katic found the back of the net with two minutes to play to extend Allen's lead to 4-2. Colton Hargrove capped off his hat-trick with an empty-net goal, securing a 5-2 win for the Americans.

Sentara Three Stars of the Game

1. ALN - C. Hargrove (Hat-Trick, +3)

2. ALN - J. Parsons (27 saves off 29 shots)

3. ALN - S. Asuchak (1 goal, -1)

Next Up

Norfolk concludes their road trip in the Lone Star State tomorrow night with one more contest against the Americans. Puck drop from Credit Union of Texas Event Center is at 8:10 p.m.







