Admirals Explode Late in First; Downs Trois-Rivières, 5-2

Published on January 30, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk, VA - Riding their best month of the season, the Norfolk Admirals welcomed the Trois-Rivières Lions for a pair of divisional matchups, closing out the club's seven-game homestand on Friday night at Scope Arena. Norfolk erased an early deficit and never looked back, skating to a 5-2 victory as Kevin Conley recorded two goals.

Isaac Poulter made his 20th appearance of the season between the pipes for Norfolk, turning aside 27 of 29 shots to earn the win.

Trois-Rivières opened the scoring just over a minute into the contest, but the Admirals responded immediately. Just 12 seconds later, Jack O'Leary tied the game, finishing a pass from Brandon Osmundson at the top of the crease to beat Vincent Duplessis for his ninth goal of the season. Poulter settled in shortly after, shutting the door as the period progressed.

The Lions briefly regained the lead on the power play, but Norfolk took full control with a late first-period surge. Conley evened the score with a top-shelf shot from the slot for his eighth goal of the year. Brady Fleurent followed with the go-ahead tally, blasting home a one-timer for his 15th of the season, before Grant Hebert capped the three-goal outburst with a buzzer-beater in the final second of the period. Hebert's top-shelf marker, his ninth of the campaign, sent Norfolk into the intermission with a 4-2 advantage.

The middle frame remained scoreless as both defenses tightened and Poulter continued his strong play in the Admirals' crease.

Conley put the finishing touch on the night early in the third period, burying his second goal of the game, and ninth of the season, after a setup from Jaydon Dureau and Justin Young on the back door, extending the lead to 5-2.

As the final minutes ticked away, tensions rose, but the Admirals stayed composed to secure the Friday night victory and open the weekend series on a high note.

1. NOR - K. Conley (2 goals, +2)

2. NOR - G. Hebert (1 goal, 1 assist, +1)

3. NOR - J. Young (2 assists, +2)

The Admirals and Lions are right back at it tomorrow night for a rematch inside Scope Arena. Norfolk hosts Trois-Rivières for Youth Hockey Night, with puck drop set for 7:05 p.m. as the weekend series continues.







