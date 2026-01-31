Oilers Gain Point in Overtime Loss to Steelheads in Series Opener

Published on January 30, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, gained one point in the standings through a 2-1 overtime loss at the BOK Center on Friday night.

As is tradition at the BOK Center as of late, both teams left the frame scoreless. The Oilers were unable to solve Ben Kraws through 12 shots and three power plays, while Vyacheslav Buteyets made 11 stops, including a pair of show-stopping saves.

Liam Malmquist broke the deadlock just 54 seconds into the second period, finishing a seam pass from Ty Pelton-Byce to place Idaho up 1-0. Tanner Faith tied the contest 1-1 with his first goal as a professional, trickling a shot through Kraws 3:37 into the middle frame with the help of the freshly activated Ryan Lautenbach and Owen Lindmark.

The third period mirrored the opening frame with zero goals added to either team's tally. Tulsa out shot Idaho 10-7 in the frame, with the Steelheads finishing regulation with 32 shots to the Oilers' 30 chances on goal.

An Oilers retaliation erased an upcoming Tulsa power play, allowing Brendan Hoffman to lift Idaho to the second point with his league-leading 25th goal of the season.

The Oilers and Steelheads square off again Saturday, Jan. 31 at the BOK Center, closing the opening month of 2026 with a 7:05 puck drop.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

--

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, or "Like" us on Facebook for more information about the Tulsa Oilers.







ECHL Stories from January 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.