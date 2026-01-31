Stingrays Skate Past Icemen 4-1 on Friday Night

Published on January 30, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - Seth Eisele made 29 saves on 30 shots to backstop the South Carolina Stingrays (26-14-1) to a 4-1 victory over the Jacksonville Icemen (17-19-2). Cameron Rowe made 23 saves on 26 shots for Jacksonville.

After a scoreless 1st period, Charlie Combs netted his second of the campaign at 5:03 in the second stanza to give the Stingrays a 1-0 lead.

Combs ripped five-hole from the slot off a feed Stan Cooley and Ludwig Persson got the secondary assist.

Connor Moore scored a power player marker, his second tally of the season, at 12:30 in the 2nd period to make it 2-0 South Carolina.

Moore sniped bar down from the point with Simon Pinard and Josh Wilkins picking up helpers on a goal where Moore didn't need much help at all.

Bennett MacArthur went five-hole on a shot from the dot for his 12th of the season to make it 2-1 at 18:45 of the middle frame.

MacArthur broke a tie with Chris Brown for the team lead in goals and Matteo Costantini extended his point streak to four with a primary assist, as Holden Wale picked up the secondary assist.

Kaden Bohlson scored his 13th of the season, going forehand-backhand on a breakaway at 15:32 of the 3rd period to make it 3-1 Stingrays.

Persson added an empty-netter, his fourth of the season, at 19:18 of the final frame to make it 4-1.

The two teams meet again on Saturday at 7 p.m. in Downtown Jacksonville. Saturday is Star Wars Night!







