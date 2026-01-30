Americans Host Rush on Top Gun Night

Published on January 30, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

(Allen Americans, Credit: Rapid City Rush) Allen Americans center Colton Hargrove (left) vs. the Rapid City Rush(Allen Americans, Credit: Rapid City Rush)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), open a weekend series against the Rapid City Rush on Friday night at CUTX Event Center. The Americans have won four of the six games in the season series

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 7:10 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

On-Ice Reporter: Isabella Keating

Game Night Producer: John Beifuss

Editor and Stats: M atthew McDowell

Next Home Game: Friday, January 31, vs Rapid City, 7:10 PM CST

Last Time Out: The Americans blew leads of 1-0, 3-2, and 4-3 last Saturday night falling to the Idaho Steelheads, with a 6-5 overtime loss at Idaho Central Arena. Spencer Asuchak (9) gave the Americans a 1-0 lead in the first period. After back-to-back Idaho goals in the middle period, Hank Crone (10) tied the game at 2-2. Michael Gildon (10) put Allen back on top 3-2 with his first goal of the night. After Idaho tied it again at 3-3, Colby McAuley (14) put the Americans in the lead again 4-3. Idaho scored back-to-back goals again to go up 5-4,16 minutes into the third period. 19 seconds later Michael Gildon (11) scored his second goal of the game to even the score again at 5-5. The game would go to overtime, and it wouldn't last long. 20 seconds into the extra session Kaleb Pearson scored his 17th goal of the year to give the Steelheads the 6-5 overtime win. The Americans earned one point in the two-game series.

Americans and Rapid City Head-to-Head: The Americans have won four of the six games in the season series with the Rapid City Rush including two in a row. The Americans took two of the three games in Allen in November, and two of three games in Rapid City in December.

Americans Trade Morrison: The Americans traded forward Brad Morrison to the Bloomington Bison on Wednesday afternoon for future considerations. Morrison had 14 points in 32 games this season with the Americans.

From the Affiliation: The Americans received two players from the Ottawa Senators on Friday. Defenseman Djibril Toure, and forward Jake Chiasson, were both assigned to the Americans by Ottawa, from their AHL affiliate the Belleville Senators. With the addition, that makes four American Hockey League contracted players on the active roster.

Comparing Allen and Rapid City

Allen Americans

Overall: 20-14-4-0

Home: 10-4-1-0

Away: 10-10-3-0

Last 10: 6-3-1-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Points: (40) Brayden Watts

Goals: (18) Danny Katic

Power Play Goals: (6) Danny Katic

Assists: (28) Sam Sedley

Power Play Assists: (18) Sam Sedley

+/- (+13) Sam Sedley

PIM's (67) Braidan Simmons-Fischer

Rapid City Rush:

Overall: 17-18-3-0

Home: 9-10-1-0

Away: 8-8-2-0

Last 10: 4-5-1-0

Rapid City Rush Leaders:

Points: (40) Ryan Wagner

Goals: (16) Ryan Chyzowski

Power Play Goals: (4) Ryan Wagner

Assists: (26) Ryan Wagner

Power Play Assists: (10) Blake Bennett

+/- (+10) Chaz Smedsrud

PIM's (49) Blake Bennett

