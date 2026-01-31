Solar Bears Announce Game Time Change Saturday, January 31 at Savannah

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, in conjunction with the ECHL and the Savannah Ghost Pirates, announce that ECHL Game 618 scheduled for Saturday, January 31 at 7:00 p.m. will now be played at 1:00pm due to imminent winter weather in the area.

Solar Bears fans that purchased tickets for Saturday's game in Savannah may reach Ghost Pirates customer service at support@ghostpirateshockey.com or Ticketmaster buyers: please contact Ticketmaster directly at (800) 653-8000.







