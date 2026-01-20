Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

January 19, 2026

Orlando Solar Bears celebrate a win

(Orlando Solar Bears) Orlando Solar Bears celebrate a win(Orlando Solar Bears)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Solar Bears are 2-2-1-0 during their current home-stand that continues Friday night when Orlando hosts the Iowa Heartlanders for Noche Latina presented by Publix.

This Week's Games:

Friday, January 23 vs. Iowa Heartlanders at 7:00pm - Noche Latina presented by Publix

Sunday, January 25 vs. Atlanta Gladiators at 3:00pm - Sunday Funday - VyStar Credit Union Sunday

Monday, January 26 vs. Atlanta Gladiators at 7:00pm - ALS Awareness Night presented by Collins Manufacturing

AT A GLANCE:

2025-26 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 14-19-4-1 (.434)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 2-2-1-0

2025-26 REGULAR SEASON LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Reece Newkirk - 38 points

MOST GOALS: Reece Newkirk, Spencer Kersten - 16 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Reece Newkirk- 22 assists

PIM LEADER: Tyler Drevitch - 54 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Tony Follmer - +5

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Tuesday, January 13 vs. South Carolina Stingrays (1-2 OTL)

Following a Nolan Krenzen goal in the first period, the Solar Bears offense was quiet until Tyler Bird scored his 99th goal as a Solar Bear to tie the game with just over three minutes left. In overtime, it was Simon Pinard winning the game for the Stingrays on a breakaway.

Thursday, January 15 vs. Idaho Steelheads (3-6 L)

The Solar Bears opened non-divisional play on Thursday night with a 6-3 loss to the Mountain Division's Idaho Steelheads. Kaleb Pearson and Ty Pelton-Byce each recorded three-point games. Connor Kurth, Cole Kodsi, and Anthony Bardaro scored for Orlando in the loss.

Friday, January 16 vs. Idaho Steelheads (0-3 L)

Idaho Steelheads goaltender Jake Barczewski shutout the Solar Bears, making 31 saves. Brendan Hoffmann, Ty Pelton-Byce, and Grant Silinoff recorded the goals for Idaho.

Saturday, January 17 vs. Idaho Steelheads (5-1 W)

The Solar Bears ended a 17-game winless streak when opponents score the first goal of the game Saturday night, with five answered goals. Reece Newkirk led the way with three points. Andrew Bruder, Dusty Geregach, Andrew Bruder, and Aaron Luchuk all had multi-point games. Harrison Meneghin made 26 saves for the win.

Monday, January 19 vs. Jacksonville Icemen (3-2 W OT)

The Solar Bears won their first overtime game of the season at home courtesy of Aaron Luchuk's 100th goal as a Solar Bear. Reece Newkirk recorded three points for the second straight games, as did Aaron Luchuk. Spencer Kersten tallied his 12th multi-point game of the season with two points.

BITES:

Reece Newkirk has six points in his last two games (3g-3a)

Aaron Luchuk recorded his 100th goal as a Solar Bear on 1/19 vs. JAX

Tyler Bird has 99 goals as a Solar Bear.

Spencer Kersten has points in six of his last seven games (6g-6a)

Orlando is 11-0-0-0 when leading after two periods.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Five former Solar Bears currently occupies a spot on an NHL roster for the 2025-26 regular season - here we will track their progress:

Mason Marchment - Forward - Columbus Blue Jackets - 36 GP, 9g-11a

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Los Angeles Kings - 31 GP, 12-9-9, .905

Ryan Reaves - Forward - San Jose Sharks - 39 GP, 3g-0a

Colten Ellis - Goaltender - Buffalo Sabres - 11 GP, 6-4-0, .898

Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Edmonton Oilers - 9 GP, 5-3-1, .917

