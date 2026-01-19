Stingrays Weekly Report - January 19

January 19, 2026

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays head into the all-star break following a split of four games this past week. The Stingrays started their week with a 2-1 overtime victory over the Orlando Solar Bears, before finishing off a three-game set with the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Sunday in impressive fashion with a 4-0 shutout victory. South Carolina sits in second place in the South Division, five points behind the Florida Everblades in first place.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 23-13-1-0 LAST WEEK: 2-2-0-0

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Tuesday, January 13 at Orlando Solar Bears | 2-1 W

After seeing a one-goal lead slip late, Simon Pinard buried the overtime game-winning goal 5:34 into the extra frame to push the Stingrays past Orlando, 2-1. Garin Bjorklund saved 38 shots on 39 attempts for his fourth win of the season.

Friday, January 16 vs Savannah Ghost Pirates | 6-3 L

The Stingrays had a five-game win streak come to an end on Friday night against the Ghost Pirates. Savannah scored four goals in the 2nd period to get by the Stingrays in North Charleston.

Saturday, January 17 vs Savannah Ghost Pirates | 5-1 L

In front of a sellout crowd of 7,342 fans at the North Charleston Coliseum, the Ghost Pirates scored five unanswered goals to hand the Stingrays their second straight loss, 5-1.

Sunday, January 18 at Savannah Ghost Pirates | 4-0 W

Netminder Seth Eisele stopped all 41 shots he saw on Sunday afternoon in Savannah as the Stingrays scored three times in the 1st period to blow by the Ghost Pirates, 4-0. With the victory on Sunday, the Stingrays have won six consecutive games on the road.

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: Jalen Luypen (13)

Assists: Simon Pinard (24)

Points: Simon Pinard (36)

Plus/Minus: Patrick Guzzo (+8)

Penalty Minutes: Ben Hawerchuk (64)

Power Play Goals: Kyler Kupka (5)

Wins: Seth Eisele, Mitch Gibson* (7)

Goals Against Average: Mitch Gibson (2.20)

Save Percentage: Garin Bjorklund (.929)

*Denotes player is currently with the AHL's Hershey Bears

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, January 23 vs Atlanta Gladiators | 7:05 p.m. EDT | Tickets

Saturday, January 24 vs Florida Everblades | 6:05 p.m. EDT | Tickets

Sunday, January 25 vs Florida Everblades | 3:05 p.m. EDT | Tickets

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

Road Dogs: The Stingrays notched their sixth straight victory on the road on Sunday afternoon in Savannah. With the win, South Carolina now has the longest active road win streak in the ECHL. The Stingrays are now 12-8-1-0 away from the North Charleston Coliseum this year.

Coolest Guy in the Room: Forward Stan Cooley has points in five of his last seven games after notching a goal on Sunday afternoon against the Ghost Pirates. The Regina, Saskatchewan native has seven points (4g, 3a) in his last seven games, including two multi-point outings. The rookie forward also has goals in two straight games.

PK Coming to Play: South Carolina's penalty kill has become one of the best units in the ECHL. In the month of December, the Stingrays penalty kill worked at 92%. Since December 1, the penalty kill has only allowed five goals, with two coming on five-minute major penalties. South Carolina's penalty kill is working at 85.6%, fourth best in the league, and have killed off 25 of the last 26 penalty kill opportunities over the last eight games.

South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday, January 23, against the Atlanta Gladiators at 7:05 p.m. for Country Night.

