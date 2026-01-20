Team Stripes Downs Team Stars in 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic

ALLEN, Texas - Team Stripes defeated Team Stars 17-12 on Monday in the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Visit Allen and Allen CDC in front of 4,890 fans at Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

Adirondack's Brannon McManus was named the Most Valuable Player of the game after posting five points (3g-2a) and winning the accuracy shooting competition.

The Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Skills Competition was held during the event, with the winning player in each event earning a goal toward his team's score.

In the fastest skater event, Allen's Harrison Blaisdell won the event with a time of 13.58 seconds. Allen's Brad Morrison was second at 13.81 seconds, followed by Florida's Anthony Romano at 13.85 seconds, Utah's Danny Dzhaniyev at 14.23 seconds, Maine's Brooklyn Kalmikov at 14.37 seconds and Allen's Brayden Watts at 14.41 seconds.

In the hardest shot event, Trois-Rivières' Charles Martin defeated Idaho's Brendan Hoffmann in a shoot-off, 94 miles per hour to 92 miles per hour. Allen's Andre Anania was third with 91 miles per hour, followed by Allen's Colton Hargrove at 90 miles per hour, Cincinnati's Jake Johnson at 87 miles per hour and Allen's Michael Gildon at 86 miles per hour.

The final skills event was the accuracy shooting competition with McManus winning the event with a time of 10.5 seconds. Allen's Danny Katic was second at 13.9 seconds, followed by Tahoe's Sloan Stanick at 15.1 seconds and Allen's Colby McAuley at 31.8 seconds.

