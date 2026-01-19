Michel Scores Twice, Royals Earn Series Win over Gargoyles, 3-2

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (19-15-4-0, 42 PTS), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Greensboro Gargoyles (9-19-5-1, 24 PTS), 3-2, at Santander Arena on Monday, January 19th.

Goaltender Keith Petruzzelli (9-9-3-0) earned the win in goal with 32 saves on 34 shots faced while Gargoyles' netminder Nikita Quapp (3-7-1-0) suffered the loss in goal, with 28 saves on 31 shots faced.

Jeremy Michel (5) broke the scoreless tie 12:53 into the second period with his first of two goals in the game before Nolan Burke (7) extended the lead to two 1:01 later, at 13:54, 2-0.

Jordan Biro (2) answered for the Gargoyles at 14:53 in the 3rd period before Michel (8) restored Reading's two-goal lead 27 seconds later with his second goal of the game, at 15:20, 3-1. Tyler Weiss (10) brought Greensboro back within a goal, 3-2, with two minutes remaining in regulation, but would be the final goal with Petruzzelli stopping the remaining two shots during a Gargoyles' power play to secure the series win.

With the win, the Royals took four of the possible six points in the three-game series and have earned a point in four of their last six home games (3-2-1) and 10 of their previous 13 home games (10-2-1-0).

The Royals open a two-game series against the Wheeling Nailers at WesBanco Arena on Friday, January 23rd at WesBanco Arena at 7:10 p.m. which concludes on Saturday, January 24th at 7:10 p.m.

The Royals return home for a two-game series against the Greensboro Gargoyles on Friday, January 30th at Santander Arena at 7:00 p.m. which concludes on Saturday, January 31st at 7:00 p.m.







