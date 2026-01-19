Lions Salute the Retirement of Tyler Hylland

Published on January 19, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) announce the retirement of forward Tyler Hylland, who has decided to bring his professional hockey career to an end.

At 27 years old, the Châteauguay native spent his entire professional career wearing the Lions' colours, leaving a significant mark on the organization.

Before making the jump to the professional ranks, Tyler Hylland enjoyed a notable path, including time in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) as well as with Concordia University.

During his tenure with the Lions, Hylland appeared in 115 games, recording a total of 50 points. He also played an important role in the team's collective success, helping the Lions capture the Kelly Cup during the 2024-2025 season.

The Trois-Rivières Lions organization respects and salutes Tyler Hylland's decision and sincerely thanks him for his dedication, leadership, and the memories he leaves with the organization and its fans. The Lions wish him the very best in the next chapter of his journey, both personally and professionally.







ECHL Stories from January 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.