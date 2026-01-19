Knight Monsters Weekly Update: January 19, 2026

STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, hit the road for the first time in 2026 as they traveled to the Sunflower State to take on the Wichita Thunder.

WHAT HAPPENED LAST WEEK

On Friday, January 16, the Knight Monsters led 2-1 entering the third period, thanks to goals from Jake Durflinger and Casey Bailey. However, it was Wichita who scored two unanswered goals in the third period, headlined by Kansas native Ryan Finnegan, to take down the Knight Monsters 3-2.

On Saturday, January 17, the Knight Monsters got out to a 3-0 lead late in the second period. Headlining the scoring was forward Blake Wells, who scored his first and second career ECHL goals to put Tahoe up 2-0. Later in the second period, Nate Kallen found the back of the net off a pretty pass from Jake Durflinger to go up 3-0. However, Wichita would battle back, scoring one in the final minute of the second period and two in the third to send the game to overtime. After a scoreless OT, the game headed to a shootout. After four rounds of tied action, it was Tahoe forward Mike O'Leary who scored on the backhand in the fifth round to give Tahoe the 4-3 win, their first shootout win of the season, and the regular-season series win over the Thunder.

ON DECK

This week, the Knight Monsters continue their road trip as they take on the Mountain Division-leading Kansas City Mavericks.

The Knight Monsters open the series on Friday, January 23, in a series that is destined to be a hard-fought one. Puck drop is at 5:05 pm PT, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network starting at 4:55 pm PT.

The series concludes on Saturday, January 24, as the Knight Monsters look to take four big points on the weekend and gain some ground atop the Mountain Division. Puck drop is at 4:05 pm PT, with pregame starting at 3:55 pm PT.

PLAYER MILESTONES

Knight Monsters forward Blake Wells scored his first career ECHL goal on Saturday night in the 4-3 win. Wells has two goals now on the season after adding his second later in that contest.

Knight Monsters forwards Sloan Stanick and Devon Paliani were both selected for the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic! In addition, Stanick was selected to participate in the Accuracy Shot Competition. The All-Star Classic airs tonight on NHL Network and FloHockey at 4 pm PT.

Knight Monsters defenseman Samuel Mayer continues to lead all defensemen in the ECHL in goals with 10. Mayer is currently up in the American Hockey League with the Henderson Silver Knights.

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT- BLAKE WELLS

Forward Blake Wells recorded a two-goal effort in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Thunder. His first goal of the night was also the first goal of his ECHL career. Wells now has five points in 14 games with Tahoe this season.

Prior to joining the Knight Monsters, Wells played with the Pensacola Ice Flyers in the SPHL, where he put up seven points in 14 games. Previously, Wells skated in four games over two seasons with the Utah Grizzlies after spending five seasons in college with UMass-Lowell and American International College.

RENO AREA FAN TRANSPORTATION PACKAGE

The Tahoe Knight Monsters are proud to offer a $50 ticket package, which includes a ticket to the game and round-trip transit for Reno area Knight Monsters fans to the Tahoe Blue Event Center for all home games this season!

WHO: Reno area fans of the Tahoe Knight Monsters

WHAT: Tahoe Douglas Visitors Authority (TDVA), Amador Stage Lines, and the Tahoe Blue Event Center are offering a $50 package that includes a game ticket for the Knight Monsters game and round-trip transportation on the South Tahoe Airporter to and from games.

WHERE: Silver Legacy Valet (parking is free) in Reno to Tahoe Blue Event Center adjacent to Bally's Lake Tahoe.

WHEN: For all Knight Monsters home games starting November 21. On Fridays and Saturdays, transit departs from Reno at 3:45 pm PT, puck drops at 7 pm PT, and return departure arrives in Reno at 11 pm PT. On Sundays, transit departs from Reno at 12:15, puck drops at 3, and returns at 8:30.

HOW: Secure now: https://southtahoeairporter.com/, and enter the promo code TKM. This will bring up a $50 package, indicating the 50 percent savings off the regular transportation and ticket cost.

WHY: To offer hockey fans convenience, savings, and to reduce vehicle traffic. The TDVA is continually looking at opportunities to create seamless travel experiences with the Tahoe Blue Event Center. Earlier this fall, in partnership with the Tahoe Transportation District (TTD), south shore transit options to games expanded with Route 51. Thursdays through Saturdays (from South Lake Tahoe's Y Transit Center to Kingsbury Transit Center), to better serve both residents and visitors during late-night travel periods. Route 51 is ideal for service industry workers, event staff, and concertgoers with safe, reliable transportation after traditional operating hours.

The Knight Monsters return home on Wednesday, February 4, to take on the Utah Grizzlies at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com







