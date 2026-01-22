Knight Monsters Goaltender Cameron Whitehead Reassigned to AHL Henderson Silver Knights
Published on January 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release
STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, announced today that goaltender Cameron Whitehead has been reassigned to the Henderson Silver Knights by the Vegas Golden Knights.
Whitehead has appeared in 18 games with the Knight Monsters this season, posting a 10-6-2 record with a 2.70 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage.
Whitehead picked up the victory in his most recent start with Tahoe last Saturday when he stopped 40 of 43 shots in regulation and overtime and four out of five shootout attempts in a 4-3 road win over the Wichita Thunder.
In six starts with the Silver Knights this season, Whitehead is 3-3-0 with a 3.06 goals-against average and a .893 save percentage. Whitehead also made three appearances with Henderson last season.
The Knight Monsters return home on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, to take on the Utah Grizzlies at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.
Knight Monsters Goaltender Cameron Whitehead Reassigned to AHL Henderson Silver Knights
