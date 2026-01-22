Swamp Rabbits Swap with Ontario Reign

(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, announced today via Swamp Rabbit Moving Transactions a swap with the Reign.

The Swamp Rabbits receive forward Kenta Isogai on assignment, while goaltender Isaiah Saville has been recalled to the Reign. In a separate transaction, defenseman Lordanthony Grissom has been released.

Isogai returns from his second call-up of the season, having been away from the Upstate since December 6th. The 5'11", 180-pound forward comes back with his first career AHL points: an assist on a Tim Rego goal on January 13th in a 6-3 road win at Colorado, and his first goal that started the scoring in a come-from-behind win at Texas on January 17th. Isogai made his AHL debut on November 21st, factoring in a 3-2 win at home against Bakersfield, and made his pro debut with the Swamp Rabbits on Opening Night on October 17th. Two games later, he notched his first professional goal. As a Swamp Rabbit, he has a goal and four points in 11 games.

Hailing from Nagano, Japan, Isogai, 21, played the last two seasons in the WHL with the Victoria Royals and Wenatchee Wild, compiling well over a point-per-game pace with 63 goals and 166 points in 123 games, garnering 2024 US First All-Star Team recognition. Before transitioning his junior career to the WHL, Isogai played three seasons in the USHL with the Youngstown Phantoms, helping lead the team to the 2023 Clark Cup Championship.

Saville goes back to the Reign for his third AHL stint this season. The 6'1", 200-pound net-minder goes back to the Reign with an overall 6-1-1-0 record, a pair of shutouts, a 1.91 GAA, and .916 SV% in eight appearances. In his most recent stint, Saville went a torrid 5-1-1-0 with his shutouts, and left on a four-game point streak, going 3-0-1-0 before his assignment to the Swamp Rabbits on January 9th. With the Swamp Rabbits, he holds a 4-5-0-0 record in nine games, along with a 2.46 GAA and .924 SV%.

A native of Anchorage, Alaska, Saville, 25, enters his fourth professional season after being on contract with the Vegas Golden Knights for the last three seasons. In his AHL career, Saville is 23-19-2 with three shutouts, a 2.83 GAA, and a.904 SV% in 48 contests between the Reign and Henderson Silver Knights. He received an NHL call-up during the 2023-24 campaign, but did not play with the Golden Knights. Prior to turning professional, Saville played three collegiate seasons at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, earning 2021 NCHC Honorable Mention All-Star honors while racking up 38 wins and six shutouts in his career over 82 games. He also collected USHL Goaltender of the Year recognition in 2019 with the Tri-City Storm in addition to the Dave Peterson Award for USA Hockey Junior Goaltender of the Year, and the season prior was named Midwest Goaltender of the Year with the NAHL's Minnesota Magicians.

The Swamp Rabbits now return home for another three-in-three, beginning with a one-off showdown against the Florida Everblades. Puck drop at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Friday, January 23rd, is slated for 7:05 p.m. EST.







