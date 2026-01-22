Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 15

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), pick up this week after the All-Star break with two home games against the Allen Americans.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, Jan. 23 vs. Allen | 7:10 p.m. (MST)

Saturday, Jan. 24 vs. Allen | 7:10 p.m. (MST)

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Thursday, Jan. 15

Idaho 6 - Orlando 3

The Steelheads kicked off their three-game set with the Solar Bears with a solid 6-3 win, though it wasn't without some adversity. After Jade Miller and Ty Pelton-Byce built the Steelheads a 2-0 lead midway through the game, the Solar Bears responded with two quick goals to even the score. Despite the shaky waters, the Steelheads would soon right the ship, scoring four of the game's final five goals en route to the win, with Miller notching two goals and Kaleb Pearson leading the way with three points.

Friday, Jan. 16

Idaho 3 - Orlando 0

The good times continued for the Steelheads in the second game of the series, posting a 3-0 win on Friday. Brendan Hoffmann opened the scoring for Idaho early in the first period, Ty Pelton-Byce added an insurance tally in the middle frame, and Grant Silianoff found the game's final goal early in the third period to wrap up Idaho's offensive output. In net, goaltender Jake Barczewski was stellar, stopping all 31 shots he faced in the outing to log his first ECHL shutout and the first shutout of the season for the Steelheads. It was Idaho's first shutout bid since March 29 of last season, and something they hope they'll see more in the second half of the year.

Saturday, Jan. 17

Idaho 1 - Orlando 5

The series finale didn't fall the way the Steelheads were hoping, in a 5-1 defeat to Orlando to finish off the week. Despite the lopsided loss, it was the Steelheads who actually opened the scoring just 90 seconds into the contest, with Brendan Hoffmann potting his 21st goal of the season. Orlando finally found some footing though and put together quite the response. The Solar Bears scored five unanswered goals to finish off the contest, with two in the first period, one in the second period, and two in the third period, shaking off their first two losses and stopping the Steelheads' three-game win streak in its tracks.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION STANDINGS

1. Kansas City Mavericks (36 GP, 27-7-1-1, 56 pts, 0.778%)

2. Idaho Steelheads (37 GP, 23-11-3-0, 49 pts, 0.662%)

3. Tahoe Knight Monsters (38 GP, 22-13-1-2, 47 pts, 0.618%)

4. Allen Americans (36 GP, 20-13-3-0, 43 pts, 0.597%)

5. Rapid City Rush (35 GP, 16-16-3-0, 35 pts, 0.500%)

6. Wichita Thunder (35 GP, 14-14-3-4, 35 pts, 0.500%)

7. Utah Grizzlies (36 GP, 13-20-3-0, 29 pts, 0.403%)

8. Tulsa Oilers (35 GP, 12-23-0-0, 24 pts, 0.343%)

SHINING STEELHEADS

Brendan Hoffman leads the Steelheads with 36 points (21G, 15A). He is tied for the ECHL lead in goals and is T-5th in the ECHL in overall scoring.

Jake Barczewski logged his first ECHL shutout last Friday against Orlando, making 31 saves in the win.

Sam Jardine ranks fifth in the ECHL with a plus/minus rating of +20.

TEAM NOTES

SECOND HALF PUSH

The Steelheads are one game into the second half of the season and begin their post-All Star schedule this weekend with two games against the Allen Americans. Through the first portion of the season, the Steelheads rank second in overall scoring with 3.65 goals per game, and first in shot volume at 35.11 shots per game. Defensively, the Steelheads allow 3.14 goals per game, ranking 18th in the ECHL, while their shot suppression stands at 23rd, allowing 32.11 shots per contest. Idaho's special teams both sit around the same area ranking-wise, owning the 19th best power play at 17.7% and the 20th ranked penalty kill at 80%.

SHUTTING THE DOOR

Idaho goaltender Jake Barczewski stopped all 31 shots he saw on Friday to earn his first ECHL shutout as the Steelheads took down the Solar Bears 3-0 in game two of the three-game set. The shutout is the first for the Steelheads this season and first since March 29 of last season. Barczewski leads the Steelheads this season with a 2.43 goals against average and a .916 save percentage.

THINKING POSITIVELY

Steelheads defenseman Sam Jardine is up to a +20 in plus/minus on the season after last week's action against Orlando. That number places Jardine in fifth for the best plus/minus mark in the league. Jardine ended the week against Orlando as a +2 over three games, and the veteran defenseman has racked up nine points (1G, 8A) to this point in the season.

TRENDS

The Steelheads lead the ECHL in shots per game at 35.11.

Idaho's power play is clicking at 35.4% (11/31) over the last 10 games.

Idaho has a record of 13-2-3 in games decided by two goals or fewer this season.

The Steelheads are 7-2-0-0 against the Eastern Conference this season.

The Steelheads are 15-0-1 when leading after the first period and 14-0-1 when leading after two periods.

The Steelheads are 3-0-0 against the Allen Americans this season, having swept Allen in a three-game series in Boise from Nov. 19 - 22.

Idaho's third period goal differential is +16 (49-33), the fourth best mark in the league.

UPCOMING MILESTONES

#17 Ty Pelton-Byce is two points shy of 200 in his ECHL & Steelheads career.

ACTIVE STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Brendan Hoffmann (21)

Assists: Brendan Hoffmann (15)

Points: Brendan Hoffmann (36)

Plus/Minus: Sam Jardine (+20)

PIMs: Jason Horvath (84)

PPGs: Francesco Arcuri & Ty Pelton-Byce (4)

GWGs: Francesco Arcuri & Brendan Hoffman (4)

Shots: Brendan Hoffman (129)

Wins: Ben Kraws (7)

GAA: Jake Barczewski (2.43)

SV%: Jake Barczewski (.916)

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket."







