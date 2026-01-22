Nailers News & Notes - January 22, 2026

The Wheeling Nailers are looking forward to returning home for three games this weekend, after running into a small bump in the road last week in Norfolk, Virginia. The Nailers suffered back-to-back losses for just the second time this season, but Wheeling still owns a nine-point lead for the top spot in the ECHL's North Division. That lead can get extended with head-to-head meetings against the second-place Reading Royals on Friday and Saturday, then the Nailers will finally see the Fort Wayne Komets for the first time this season on Sunday.

WE FIGHT FOR ALL THOSE AFFECTED

The Nailers will look to build on their phenomenal 14-2-1 home record, when they take the ice for three games at WesBanco Arena this weekend. While the weekend will feature some traditional favorite promotions such as Frosty Friday (23rd) and a post game skate (25th - odd-numbered players), Saturday night's game will have extra meaning. The promotion is "Nail Down Cancer" Night, as we all come together to raise awareness and support the fight against cancer. All of the players have filled out "I Fight For..." signs, which will be on display in the main lobby, and fans are encouraged to stop by the table to fill out theirs to hold up during the game. There will also be a ribbon making station, fans can donate money and have their head shaved in support of the St. Baldrick's Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research, and cancer survivors will be celebrated throughout the night.

WHOA, WE'RE HALF WAY THERE

On Friday night, the Nailers will reach the midway mark of the 2025-26 regular season, as they play game number 36 out of 72. Wheeling needs one win to match the 2024-25 squad for the most victories during the first half of a season in team history, as this year's club sits at 25-9-1, while last season's team earned a win in its 36th contest to improve to 26-8-2. The Nailers have already solidified that they will finish the first half of the season in first place in the North Division, and they will either finish the first half in second or third place overall. Last year, Wheeling led the North Division at the midway mark and ranked second in the ECHL. The Nailers haven't scored quite as many goals in the first half as they did last season (currently averaging 3.26 to last year's 3.64). However, the goals against have gone down, as Wheeling is allowing 2.29 per game, compared to 2.44 a year ago. One drastic statistical change from last year to this has been penalty minutes per game, as last season's team averaged the fourth fewest in the first half (9.53), while this season's squad has the 11th highest average (13.14). The amount of players who have appeared in a game is similar, as last year's first half saw 35 players suit up, while 33 players have donned the uniform this season.

MAKING THE MOST OF FEWER OPPORTUNITIES

It may be surprising to some based on the scores of the games, but defenses have been tightening up over the course of the last two weeks. The Nailers and their opponents have each been held to under 30 shots on goal in each of the last five games. Despite that, scoring has been above the season average, as those five games have seen 30 pucks fly into the backs of the nets for an average of 6.00 goals per game. Prior to this stretch, games involving Wheeling saw an average of 5.47 goals per game. Looking deeper into the numbers, the Nailers have actually had better results on nights when their netminders faced heavy workloads, as the team is 10-2-1 (.808 points percentage) when allowing 30 shots on goal or more. However, the scenario that has seen the most success for Wheeling is when it outshoots the opposition, which has resulted in a 15-3-0 mark (.833 points percentage).

A NOD TO OUR ALL-STAR

The ECHL held its All-Star Classic on Monday night in Allen, Texas, and Wheeling got a good showing from defenseman Brent Johnson, who was the club's lone representative. Johnson earned the all-star nod thanks to being second among ECHL rookie defensemen with 25 points. The game served as a bit of a homecoming for Brent, who spent time playing in the Dallas Stars Elite Program, which is located less than an hour from Allen. The St. Louis, Missouri native suited up for Team Stripes, which was victorious, 17-12 over Team Stars. Johnson tallied one goal and one assist in the game to become the 17th Wheeling player to score a goal in an ECHL All-Star Classic, but only the fourth defenseman to do so. The other three Nailers blueliners to score in an All-Star Game were Karl Infanger (1999 in Biloxi, Mississippi), Jon D'Aversa (2 goals - 2008 in Stockton, California), and Andrew Hotham (2 goals - 2013 in Loveland, Colorado).

IT'S BEEN A WHILE

The title of this section can be taken two different ways based on Wheeling's two opponents this weekend. After playing each other six times over a 25-day period, the Nailers and Reading Royals went 44 days without a head-to-head game, as they get ready to clash on Friday and Saturday. Meanwhile, Wheeling and the Fort Wayne Komets haven't seen one another in over ten months, as the former division rivals last faced off on March 15th.

Wheeling and Reading are playing games seven and eight in their 15-game season series, but just the second and third matches at WesBanco Arena. Both sides have earned three victories to this point, highlighted by two shutout wins for the Nailers and a pair of one-goal wins for the Royals. Wheeling's Brayden Edwards and Reading's Carson Golder both have five points to lead the way in the season series, while the Nailers have also gotten three goals from Jack Works. The Royals are currently in second place in the North Division with a 19-15-4 record, good for 42 points. However, the two teams directly behind them (Adirondack & Maine) are both within striking distance and hold games in hand. Reading is 4-4-2 since the holiday break, and is coming off of winning two of three against Greensboro last weekend.

The weekend will wrap up with the 93rd regular season meeting (100th if you include the playoffs) in 14 years between Wheeling and Fort Wayne. Last year, the Nailers won the season series against the Komets for the first time since 2014-15, as they were victorious in three of five clashes. This year's set also features five games. The Komets have a unique 4-4-4 record in their last 12 contests, and nine of the 12 have been decided by one goal. Fort Wayne currently occupies second place in the Central Division, three points behind Toledo and four points ahead of Bloomington. Three players have reached double digits in goals for the Komets, led by Austin Magera's 15, while forward Kirill Tyutyayev and defenseman Jalen Smereck are tied for the team lead with 28 points. Nathaniel Day (10-6-4) and Samuel Jonsson (7-4-2) have played in all but two games between the pipes.

