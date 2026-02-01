Roller Coaster Ride Goes to Railers in Overtime

Wheeling Nailers forward Craig Armstrong brings the puck up ice

WORCESTER, MA - Saturday night's game between the Wheeling Nailers and the Worcester Railers was a wild roller coaster ride. Worcester scored twice in the opening five minutes, but Wheeling battled back to tie the score at two, before successfully killing a five-minute major in the back half of the third period. The Nailers were able to earn one point, but the Railers got an overtime goal from Anthony Repaci to win the match, 3-2. Matthew Quercia had a shorthanded goal and an assist for Wheeling.

Worcester came out with a fast start for the second night in a row, as the home team built a 2-0 lead within the first five minutes of play, which included the opening strike at the 43-second mark. Cole Donhauser won a puck battle in the trapezoid, then centered a pass to Anthony Callin, who flicked a one-timer into the right side of the net. The Railers' second goal came less than four minutes later. Ryan Miotto won an offensive zone face-off back to Gabe Blanchard at the middle of the blueline. Blanchard let a slap shot go, which flew into the right side of the twine.

The second period went significantly better for the Nailers, as they pulled within one goal, while outshooting Worcester, 12-8. That tally came shorthanded with 5:04 remaining. Bogdans Hodass made a tremendous defensive play at his own blueline, as he forced the puck away and created a transition rush. Hodass tossed a pass across the slot to Matthew Quercia on the right side, where he powered a one-timer through goaltender Tristan Lennox.

Wheeling continued to battled back and was rewarded with an equalizer at the 7:30 mark of the third period. Brent Johnson let a wrist shot go from the right point, and the puck found its way into the cage through a maze of bodies. The Nailers fought through some incredible adversity in the third as well, as Bogdans Hodass was assessed a match penalty for high sticking with 6:33 remaining. However, the penalty kill was sensational, and Wheeling maintained the 2-2 score to the end of regulation.

Despite the momentum of the penalty kill, the Railers came away with the overtime win. Michael Suda delivered a pass to the top of the crease for a deflection by Anthony Repaci, which flew up and into the top-right corner of the goal for a 3-2 final.

Tristan Lennox picked up the win in goal for Worcester, as he made 22 saves on 24 shots. Taylor Gauthier turned in another strong performance in his 100th game as a Nailer, as he stopped 28 of the 31 shots he faced.

The Nailers and Railers will conclude their three-game series in Worcester on Sunday afternoon at 3:05. Wheeling will then return home to WesBanco Arena, where it will play six home games over a two-week span. The highlight of the homestand is Pittsburgh Penguins Night on Saturday, February 7th, starring Phil Bourque. Another popular game will be Country Night on Saturday, February 14th, which will feature intermission performances by Loop Rawlins. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2025-26 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

